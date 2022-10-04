Depeche Mode announce first album and tour since Andy Fletcher’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Depeche Mode announce first album and tour since Andy Fletcher’s death

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 8.13pm
Depeche Mode (Yui Mok/PA)
Depeche Mode (Yui Mok/PA)

Depeche Mode have announced a new album which they feel has been given an “extra level of meaning” following the death of their keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

Fletcher, nicknamed “Fletch”, who founded the group in Basildon, Essex in 1980, died in May at the age of 60.

The remaining band members of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan said they decided to complete the new album, titled Memento Mori, as they feel it is what Fletcher would have wanted.

The group also announced they will be embarking on a tour of the album in 2023, which will be their first in five years.

The tour will start with a “special, limited series of North American arena dates” starting on March 23, ahead of a summer stadium tour in Europe from May 16.

The North American tour will feature stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Among their European dates is a concert at Twickenham Stadium in London on June 17 as well as stops in Berlin, Paris and Milan.

Speaking about Memento Mori, Gore said: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (dpa/Alamy Live News/PA)

Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Memento Mori will be the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed Spirit.

Fletcher formed the band with Gore and Vince Clarke, who later left in the early 1980s.

During this career, two of their albums reached number one in the charts: Songs Of Faith And Devotion, and Ultra.

Memento Mori will be released worldwide in spring 2023 via Columbia Records.

