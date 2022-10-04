Kate Garraway discovers she is related to creator of Paddington Bear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway discovers she is related to creator of Paddington Bear

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 12.02am
(Voltage TV/ITV)
(Voltage TV/ITV)

Kate Garraway has discovered she is a relative of the creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, was introduced to Karen Jankel, the daughter of the late author, as part of the ITV series DNA Journey.

The pair have the same three times great-grandparent and shared an emotional embrace after meeting close to the London train station that bears the character’s name.

(Voltage TV/ITV)

The enduring children’s book character famously arrived in London from the deepest, darkest jungles of Peru and first appeared in print in 1958 in the book A Bear Called Paddington.

Ms Jankel told Garraway she wanted to introduce her to her “famous brother” before revealing a stuffed toy of Paddington Bear, complete with a travel tag reading “Darkest Peru”.

“Paddington and I grew up together,” she told her.

“The reason is that my father was Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington, which means that of course you are also related to Michael Bond.”

She said of the marmalade-loving bear: “He was always part of my family. He is so real to our family, and now to your family too, because he is a member of the family.

“He used to sit on the table at meal times and my father used to talk to him and talk through him to us. Of course, I never knew anything else because he was always around.”

Ms Jankel also showed Garraway her first edition copy of A Bear Called Paddington, signed by her father in September 1959.

“It was always my absolute favourite growing up,” Garraway said.

“It has been said to me over the years that I do have a touch of Paddington Bear about me and that is because without meaning to he does cause an extraordinary amount of chaos.”

The TV star also joked she used to regularly eat marmalade sandwiches during her time at university.

British author Bond published more than 20 books featuring Paddington Bear before his death in June 2017 aged 91.

His creation, known for his battered hat, suitcase and duffle coat, remains a classic of children’s writing and featured in a sketch with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

The Paddington books have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and been translated into approximately 30 languages.

The episode also saw Garraway visit Bristol alongside fellow TV presenter Alison Hammond to hear about her distant relative Frederick Lambert, her first cousin three generations removed.

Lambert lived and worked as a photographer in the city during the 1840s while still a teenager.

DNA Journey airs on Thursday on ITV at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival programme launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
We chose joyous films to open and close London Film Festival, says director
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death (Rich Fury/AP)
Loretta Lynn remembered fondly as a ‘cantankerous little pistol’ following death
Life and work of Hans Zimmer to be celebrated in new BBC documentary (BBC/PA)
Life and work of Hans Zimmer to be celebrated in new BBC documentary
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas
Statue of Alfred Fagon (Historic England Archive/PA)
Playwright Alfred Fagon’s bust among black history memorials given listed status
(Ian West/PA)
Arctic Monkeys among artists with most successful debut album from home region
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt was abusive towards her and her children in 2016 (Justin Tallis/PA)
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt was abusive towards her and her children in 2016
Depeche Mode (Yui Mok/PA)
Depeche Mode announce first album and tour since Andy Fletcher’s death
General view of books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)
BBC unveils winner of National Short Story Award Story
FILE – Loretta Lynn poses for a photo at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 10, 2016. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
Dolly Parton leads tributes to ‘wonderful talent’ of country singer Loretta Lynn

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

Mulgrew and Fletcher face an injury sweat (Image: SNS / DCT)
Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed 'touch and go'…
Connor Scully (No 4) scores a superb overhead kick to put Cove Rangers 3-1 up against Dundee. (Image: SNS)
4 talking points from Dundee's defeat at Cove Rangers as two Connor Scully stunners…
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
(Voltage TV/ITV)
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas

Editor's Picks