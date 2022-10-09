Second celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 8.51pm Updated: October 9 2022, 9.32pm
Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Richie Anderson has been revealed as the second celebrity to depart the Strictly dance floor.

After the second public vote, the 34-year-old TV and radio personality found himself up against Fleur East in the dance-off.

Anderson then performed his routine with partner Giovanni Pernice for the second time after Saturday evening’s live show.

The pair danced their head-turning samba to Hakuna Matata from the much-loved Disney movie The Lion King.

During the judges’ comments on Saturday, head judge Shirley Ballas joked: “I don’t think I’ll ever look at Giovanni the same again,” after the pair donned Lion King costumes for their performance.

Anderson dressed as mischievous meerkat Timon, while Pernice, 32, was dressed as warthog Pumbaa.

The dancing show’s 14 celebrity contestants took to the dancefloor for the third time on Saturday for the traditional movie-themed edition.

Up against Anderson in the dance-off, former The X Factor contestant East, 34, performed the American smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

East’s performance was enough to save her from elimination, and after the celebrities had both danced for a second time the judges delivered their feedback.

Craig Revel Horwood commented: “I would like to save the most accomplished technician, and that is Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse said: “I think it’s heart-breaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here, but this is how the public voted and based on this dance-off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke also opted to save East, saying: “Well I thought that was a well-danced dance-off. I thought both couples performed well, I thought one couple was a bit more sure-footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing, so the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

After receiving three votes, giving them a majority, East and Coppola were safe, however Ballas, 62, said she would have opted to save Anderson.

Reflecting on his departure, Anderson told host Tess Daly: “As a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of, and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and (co-host Claudia Winkleman) Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show.

“The people behind the scenes in hair, make-up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day.

“Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean, who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

Pernice added: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan.

“I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you. It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us, but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.

“Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Sunday’s results show also saw a lively dance by the Strictly professionals, inspired by 2022 film Elvis, as well as a performance from Adam Lambert singing Mad About The Boy.

