Kym Marsh admits it is ‘difficult’ doing Strictly while holding down two jobs

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 12.04am
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Kym Marsh says it has been “difficult” juggling her filming commitments with training for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 46-year-old presenter, actress and former Hear’Say singer danced the quickstep with Graziano Di Prima to Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz on Saturday.

The song was chosen to celebrate the BBC’s centenary and was previously featured on Strictly’s predecessor show Come Dancing.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Kym Marsh is also starring in an upcoming series of Waterloo Road (PA)

While practicing for the dance show, Marsh has also been doing Morning Live on BBC One with former 2007 Strictly contestant Gethin Jones and a revival of the school drama Waterloo Road while being a mother to four children.

She said: “It’s quite tricky. We train as much as we can. We put in as many hours as we can.

“There are some days when it becomes impossible when my schedule at Waterloo Road becomes too manic like we lost Tuesday (this) week.

“I was in every single scene, all day at Waterloo Road.

“It is difficult. I have two other jobs and I have a family. They have to be priority as well.”

She added that she had less than 18 hours training last week when her and Di Prima won the dance-off against Bros singer Matt Goss and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova last Sunday.

On being in the bottom rankings, Marsh added: “Someone has to go each week.

“I wasn’t like oh my goodness this is me and it doesn’t feel nice and it’s not a comfortable feeling.

“You are dancing off against someone who you like, (and you realise) it’s actually a competition and it’s uncomfortable.”

She also said that her children and father have been encouraging her throughout.

Marsh said: “I got a text from my 11-year-old (on Friday morning) saying, ‘Good luck mum, I love you.’

“And those things are the things that really matter to me and those are the things that push me forward. ”

Di Prima said his partner has been “10 out of 10” and a “perfectionist” throughout her training.

He added: “I call her my warrior as I don’t know how she puts together things but she works in the morning, maybe until one, and we rehearse (to) eight, nine in the evening.”

Marsh also said the team at Waterloo Road offered her a space to practice which she rejected as she “would need a make-up call again”.

“I just get so sweaty, your hair goes and your makeup goes,” she said. “A very kind offer but it does not work.”

She added that Di Prima and her do find “random” moments to train and recently practiced in a train station.

She recalled: “You know there’s people outside watching. (These are) just the random moments he fits in.”

