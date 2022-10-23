Jodie Whittaker faces final battle in Doctor Who BBC centenary special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jodie Whittaker faces final battle in Doctor Who BBC centenary special

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 2.48am
Doctor Who (BBC/PA)
Doctor Who (BBC/PA)

Jodie Whittaker will face her final battles as the Time Lord in one last special episode of Doctor Who to mark the BBC’s centenary.

The actress, 40, became the first woman to portray the Doctor when she took over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

The feature-length programme airing on Sunday evening, titled The Power Of The Doctor, will bring an end to her time in the sci-fi series as the 13th iteration of the character.

Her final episode is the last of three specials to air this year and will see the Doctor fight for her existence against some of her deadliest enemies: The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen.

This will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor all feature in a single story since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Time Lord will face further issues, including deciphering who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy, and why seismologists are going missing from 21st century Earth.

She will also be left wondering who is defacing some of history’s most famous paintings, and why a Dalek is trying to make contact with her after all these years.

The anniversary special will see two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras reprising their roles, with Janet Fielding returning as Tegan Jovanka, companion to the fourth and fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred coming back as Ace, companion to the seventh Doctor.

Whittaker will see out her last episode alongside actors Mandip Gill and comedian John Bishop.

Also set to return is actor Sacha Dhawan, who last appeared as The Master in series 12’s final episode, The Timeless Children.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Ncuti Gatwa will take over the role after Whittaker’s departure (Ian West/PA)

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over the role after Whittaker’s departure, to become the show’s 14th Doctor.

Gatwa, 30, will become the fourth Scot to take the role, after Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Capaldi.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme, to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

The Power Of The Doctor will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Unseen photos of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury are among those in a new online exhibition by music photographer Denis O’Regan (Denis O’Regan/West Contemporary/PA)
Unseen photos of Bowie and Mercury feature in new Denis O’Regan exhibition
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children (Steven Paston/PA)
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my…
Sir Rod Stewart is set to go on tour (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart to dedicate anti-war song to Ukraine during upcoming tour
Jamal Edwards, the late founder and CEO of youth broadcasting channel SBTV (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work
(BBC)
Doctor Who surprises fans as Jodie Whittaker regenerates into David Tennant
Lady Leshurr (PA)
Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special
Sir Salman Rushdie is recovering after an on-stage attack (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie ‘lost sight in one eye and use of hand’ in attack…
Drake and 21 Savage (Ian West/PA and Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss
Sycamore getting ready so spread its seeds in autumn.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: The answer is blowin' in the wind

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented