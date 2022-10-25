Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 8.23pm
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Dame Emma Thompson has been surprised on live TV with a letter written by her late father, which was discovered in the BBC’s archive.

The British actress’s father, Eric Thompson, was responsible for creating and performing the narration for the English adaptation of children’s television programme The Magic Roundabout.

During an appearance on The One Show, Dame Emma was given a letter written to the BBC by her father, in which he asked for an audition for a chance to work at the broadcasting corporation, as well as an audition report written by BBC producers and accompanying pictures of her father.

After being handed the items by presenters Zoe Ball and Jermaine Jenas, Dame Emma appeared surprised and delighted, saying: “My mother, who is 90, is watching this!

“‘Mum! I mean honestly, look!’”

After looking at the old photographs of her father, Dame Emma jokingly added: “Check him out! He was a bit of alright wasn’t he really!”

Jenas, 39, explained the story behind the items, saying: “There’s this letter from your dad to the BBC.

“So he says he’s just left the army and that he’s been advised to write a letter to ask for an audition with the BBC.

“And I’ll tell you what it says, so it says: ‘I have no broadcasting experience apart from an audition in Birmingham some years ago, but I have had stage experience both amateur and repertory.”

To which 51-year-old Ball added: “And the good news is, Emma, he did get an audition, three years later.

“The producers wrote a positive report on him, which you can have a look at now, so good isn’t it.

“And you can see there, they noted that he had a ‘quiet charm and a twinkle and an obvious sense of humour’.”

After studying the items Dame Emma removed her glasses and became visibly emotional.

Eric was an English actor, scriptwriter and stage director who trained to be an actor before joining the Old Vic theatre company in 1952.

He went on to become best known for his adaptation of The Magic Roundabout from the original French version Le Manege enchante.

The English version, which was broadcast on the BBC between 1965 and 1977, used the footage of the French stop motion animation show but with new scripts and characters.

Eric died at the age of 53 in 1982.

The One Show airs every weekday on BBC One.

