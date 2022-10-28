Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince Jackson on his father Michael’s ‘synergy’ with Diana

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.07am
Prince Jackson has spoken about his late father Michael (Hyperstar/Alamy Live News/PA)
Michael Jackson’s son Prince has spoken about his late father’s friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales, saying there was “so much synergy there”.

Controversial pop star Michael, who died in 2009, and Diana, met in person backstage at Wembley Stadium in 1988, and Jackson’s eldest child, Prince, 25, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that while he personally never met the late royal, Michael and Diana were “close friends”.

Prince said: “I never got to meet her. Every time my father used to speak about his relationship with her it was filled with so much love, but also at the same time sorrow, because he had lost a friend that was so near and dear to his heart.

“And he just felt like, as he explained it to me, that he felt connected to her in a way that he didn’t really have those connections with other people.

“And I think that, based off of what he was telling me, they kind of fed off each other in the sense that this love was communal, and he loved how she loved and he loved how she tried to be a great mom to her children and how she wanted to just be a good person.

“And that was all that he was about. He wanted to be a great father, and he wanted to be a great person.

“And I felt like there was just so much synergy there. And when he would speak about her it was with so much love, but also some sorrow because he had lost such a good friend.”

Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997.

Michael, cited as one of the most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, died aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Music publication Rolling Stone featured former One Direction turned solo star Harry Styles on their cover earlier this year, labelling him the ‘new King of Pop’, a title that was attached to Thriller singer Michael.

Asked about the reference and “the controversy” it has caused among fans, Prince told GMB presenter Adil Ray: “Harry Styles is an incredible artist and he’s got his own genre and he’s definitely an amazing artist.

“But the King of Pop was a moniker that really my dad earned in a time that, you know, the access to information, the access to popularity and fame wasn’t as easily accessible as it is today.

“And with so many other social factors that you have to take into consideration at that time, you know, I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop.

“And it’s not something that you can ever take away. Because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those factors will never be the same.

“So when you look at where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference.”

