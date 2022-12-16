Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan to document fertility journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan to document fertility journey

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 5.44pm
Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan (Ian West/PA)
Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan (Ian West/PA)

TV star Vicky Pattison has announced she will be documenting her fertility journey with fiance Ercan Ramadan because “there’s a real lack of honest information out there”.

The former Geordie Shore star and winner of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, 35, revealed the couple have embarked on their parenthood journey, sharing a photograph of them smiling outside the London Women’s Clinic.

Writing about their experience on Instagram, Pattison said: “Last week @ercan_ram and I took our first proper steps to hopefully adding to our family in the future. We each had a series of scans and tests … Luckily we’re all healthy and in a good position to prepare for the egg retrieval process in the new year!

“Then if everything goes to plan we’ll make our gorgeous little embryos and our frozen family will be there waiting for us when we do decide to start that next chapter of lives.”

Pattison said she wanted women to be aware that there is “more than one route to motherhood and happiness”, insisting that every woman’s experience trying to have children is “different”.

She wrote: “I think there’s a real lack of honest information out there – and we also have to understand that every woman’s experience with having children or trying to have children is different.

“In the new year I will be doing my best to share every step of this process with you – chronicling the highs and the lows of our embryo freezing process – just to give those ladies out there thinking about doing it an accurate understanding of how it can look!”

The reality TV star said she will be sharing her fertility journey on ITV morning show Lorraine.

She added: “I haven’t posted about this as I haven’t really known what to say and stupidly every time I do start typing about it, I cry … Anyway, I just wanted to say a big thankyou to the amazing team at @londonwomensclinic who were so kind, understanding and just lovely to us as we were pretty nervous and emotional.”

Pattison rounded off the post by saying any advice would be “super welcome” because the injections and hormones “can be tough”.

