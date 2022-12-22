Lottie Moss says she and sister Kate ‘don’t really have a relationship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lottie Moss says she and sister Kate ‘don’t really have a relationship’

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 7.44pm
Lottie Moss has spoken previously about feeling unsupported by her sister Kate Moss in a professional capacity (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lottie Moss has spoken previously about feeling unsupported by her sister Kate Moss in a professional capacity (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lottie Moss has said she always felt she was in the shadow of sister Kate Moss and admitted the pair “don’t really have a relationship”.

The 24-year-old catwalk star is a half-sister to fellow model Kate and has previously spoken about feeling unsupported by her in a professional capacity.

Writing for Glamour Magazine UK, Moss spoke candidly about beginning her modelling career after her sister had already established world-wide fame in the industry, saying: “Being Kate Moss’s sister, I was immediately thrown in the spotlight, and I always felt like I was living in her shadow.

“When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss’s sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don’t really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about).”

She added: “It’s hard when you have someone close to you doing the exact same job as you, who’s already very prominent in the industry, but not having any advice or guidance.”

Moss also reflected on her negative experience of working in the modelling industry, writing: “Over the years that followed, there were occasional fun times, but most of the time it was a very dark place to be.”

She continued: “I never received the support I needed from the people who were meant to be taking care of me.”

Royal visit to the 2019 Portrait Gala
Kate Moss (Gareth Fuller/PA

It comes after Moss reportedly parted ways with modelling agency Storm and claims she was “fired” from her collaboration with American clothing brand PacSun.

Moss has previously spoken about using the content subscription service OnlyFans, where she has revealed she now posts modelling content and explained the platform is “the only place I’ve felt this empowered and safe”.

Moss also shared with Glamour the thought process behind her recent face tattoo, which sits below her eye and reads “lover”.

“Yes, it was impulsive,” she said.

“But after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I’m no longer controlled.”

