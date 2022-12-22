Lottie Moss says she and sister Kate ‘don’t really have a relationship’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lottie Moss has said she always felt she was in the shadow of sister Kate Moss and admitted the pair “don’t really have a relationship”.

The 24-year-old catwalk star is a half-sister to fellow model Kate and has previously spoken about feeling unsupported by her in a professional capacity.

Writing for Glamour Magazine UK, Moss spoke candidly about beginning her modelling career after her sister had already established world-wide fame in the industry, saying: “Being Kate Moss’s sister, I was immediately thrown in the spotlight, and I always felt like I was living in her shadow.

“When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss’s sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don’t really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about).”

She added: “It’s hard when you have someone close to you doing the exact same job as you, who’s already very prominent in the industry, but not having any advice or guidance.”

Moss also reflected on her negative experience of working in the modelling industry, writing: “Over the years that followed, there were occasional fun times, but most of the time it was a very dark place to be.”

She continued: “I never received the support I needed from the people who were meant to be taking care of me.”

It comes after Moss reportedly parted ways with modelling agency Storm and claims she was “fired” from her collaboration with American clothing brand PacSun.

Moss has previously spoken about using the content subscription service OnlyFans, where she has revealed she now posts modelling content and explained the platform is “the only place I’ve felt this empowered and safe”.

Moss also shared with Glamour the thought process behind her recent face tattoo, which sits below her eye and reads “lover”.

“Yes, it was impulsive,” she said.

“But after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I’m no longer controlled.”