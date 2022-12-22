Danny Dyer goes ‘full circle’ leaving EastEnders at Christmas after nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer goes ‘full circle’ leaving EastEnders at Christmas after nine years

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 9.02pm
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Danny Dyer said “not in a million years” did he think he would have lasted almost a decade playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter on EastEnders.

The 45-year-old actor joined the cast of the BBC One soap on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly followed by his on-screen wife Linda Carter played by Kellie Bright.

After appearing in 1150 episodes, Dyer is scheduled to leave the soap on Christmas Day this year, with dramatic teaser scenes of his character chasing his betrothed Janine Butcher out of Albert Square.

Dyer said: “It’s very emotional for me, I’m very attached to this show. It’s been a third of my career.

“30 years I’ve been knocking about in our industry and for nearly 10 I’ve been in this show and to make the decision I made, I didn’t make it lightly because it’s a huge job to walk away from and I thought long and hard about it and I just wanted it to be a fitting end. So hopefully it is.

“What I will say about that (Christmas Day) episode is it’s definitely about love and relationships.

“We’ve done a lot of Christmas episodes over the years – we came in at Christmas. It’s an intense process and it’s tough, but when you get the right dialogue and the right material, it’s such a beautiful thing, that you’re reaching a lot of people and that’s a massive platform.”

Dyer said TV producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins “took a risk” hiring him to appear on the show almost a decade ago.

Happy ending for EastEnders couple
Linda Carter and Mick Carter (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“I didn’t think I’d last nine years. I came into the show and I was a car crash, I can’t believe I got given a shot,” he said.

“I mean my career was on it’s arse. I’ve said this before, I was going to nightclubs waving off a balcony and saying hello to people to pay my f***ing mortgage.

“I’d made a lot of bad decisions, I was in a bad place. Dominic Treadwell-Collins took a risk on me and Kellie, although Kellie was a bit more well-behaved than me.

“We came in together and we was always on trial to start, a new family to take over the Vic. We just got our heads down…and we loved it. We loved the material, we loved the characters.

“I didn’t think I’d last as long as nine years, not in a million years.”

Bright, 46, revealed she had screen-tested for her part with a different actor who “wasn’t very good” and it wasn’t until she went for a secret photoshoot that she discovered it was Dyer who got the part.

Reminiscing on their time together on the show, Dyer said a highlight was during when they were filming a scene absconding from a wedding and a “chicken fillet” fell out of Bright’s top.

The actress said: “I came into the show and I can remember having a very early conversation with a producer saying ‘Listen you can’t have this story about Linda being an ex-page three girl. I’d love to do it but I’ve got no boobs’.

“So I adopted for Linda a little extra bosom to try and sell the fact that I could have been once a page three girl so right from the beginning I’ve always worn chicken fillets in my bra.”

The pair said their ability to laugh at the faux-pas highlighted how close they became on the show.

Bright said: “It is a life shared, nine years playing husband and wife is almost like nine years being husband and wife on a show like EastEnders because you do see this person daily and they go through your real life events with you.

“Danny was at my wedding, he’s gone through IVF with me, there’s stuff that we’ve shared it makes saying goodbye very hard.

“I didn’t do well, I cried basically from sort of July until November when he eventually left.”

During his time on the show, Dyer has had 117 doof-doofs, welcomed the-then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Albert Square and starred in a spin-off series with documentary maker Stacey Dooley.

Dyer, who stole a stool from the Queen Vic on his last day of filming, spoke about his EastEnders leaving party which he described as “really beautiful”.

He added: “I was questioning if I’d made the right decision. There was a lot of love for me in the room and there was a part of me that just wanted to duck out because it was emotional for me, so I thought it’d probably be easier just to leave at the back door.

“But actually Kellie organised something and I’m glad that we did it.”

Dyer’s breakout role was as Moff in the cult 1999 film Human Traffic, followed by parts in Mean Machine and The Football Factory.

In 2019 he made his debut as a game show host, presenting BBC show The Wall.

