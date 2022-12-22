Ashley Banjo announces split from wife after 16 years together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ashley Banjo announces split from wife after 16 years together

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 10.00pm
Ashley Banjo has announced his separation from wife Francesca (Ian West/PA)
Ashley Banjo has announced his separation from wife Francesca (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Banjo has said “sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions” as he announced he has split from his wife Francesca Abbott.

The 34-year-old dancer rose to fame as the leader of dance troupe Diversity who won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Banjo shared the news in a post on his Instagram story on Thursday, writing: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news.

“Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is the time to share this news with others.

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents.

“Rose and Micah in a happy and healthy environment is the most important thing to both of us.

“Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other.

“We have always been private with our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone please continue to respect that privacy. We won’t be making any further comment on the situation.

“Thank you… Lots of love, Ash and Chess x”

Abbott, who works as a member of the dance troupe’s management team, posted the same statement to her Instagram story.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2014 and wed the following year. They share two children, daughter Rose and son Micha.

Following their BGT win, Diversity toured the UK, playing to growing crowds, while Banjo and his brother, Jordan Banjo, became regular TV presenters and panellists.

In August 2020, Banjo was announced as Simon Cowell’s replacement on the BGT judging panel after the music mogul injured himself riding an electric bike, bringing his career full circle.

June 2021 saw him front an ITV documentary exploring his own past and the civil rights movement in the UK for Black History Month.

Banjo was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to dance.

