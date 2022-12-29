Taylor Swift set to have biggest vinyl sales in 2022, says record industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Swift set to have biggest vinyl sales in 2022, says record industry

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.04am
Taylor Swift is expected to have biggest sales of vinyl records in the UK in 2022, the industry said. (PA)
Taylor Swift is expected to have biggest sales of vinyl records in the UK in 2022, the industry said. (PA)

Taylor Swift is expected to have sold more vinyl records in the UK in 2022 than anyone else, the industry has said.

The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter’s tenth studio album Midnights has had more than 80,000 vinyl sales this year to date, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The album, released in October, immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

BPI said her vinyl sales of Midnights is set to be more than any other album has managed in a calendar year in the 21st Century.

The industry also expects to announce that singer-songwriter and former One Direction band member Harry Styles came in at number two on the 2022 vinyl chart with Harry’s House.

Styles set a new record in May when he sold more than 36,000 vinyl LPs in the first week of release of his third album.

Arctic Monkeys, who are set to make number three with The Car, started with close to 38,000 albums sold on vinyl.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Harry Styles set a new record in May when he sold more than 36,000 vinyl LPs of Harry’s House

The industry body also sees former Oasis band frontman Liam Gallagher’s album C’mon You Know coming in fourth while Isle of Wight indie rock band Wet Leg’s, Wet Leg will land at number five in the chart.

BP said 2022 will mark the 15th consecutive year of growth for vinyl since 2007 and its highest volume level for the format since 1990.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said: “Vinyl’s revival has been one of the most welcome success stories of recent times.

“While initially this renaissance was built largely on older music fans reconnecting with treasured past albums and on younger generations newly discovering classic releases, increasingly the ongoing rise in LP sales has been driven by brand new releases.”

He added: “As the LP marks its 75th anniversary in 2023, it’s as relevant as ever, highlighting that, in an age of streaming, physical music purchases remain an essential and healthy part of the music market.”

Mercury Prize 2022 – London
Wet Leg’s album Wet Leg is set to land at number five in the UK vinyl chart

BPI said there has been a shift in the vinyl market to new releases instead of old albums being bought by the public.

Vinyl made up about 57% of the sales of the top 100 titles in 2022, with around 50 of these albums released this year.

In 2017, albums released that year accounted for 31.3% of sales of the year’s 100 biggest vinyl LPs with new albums having 31 places on the chart.

The 1977 album Rumours by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac and  hit album AM, released in 2013, by rock band Arctic Monkeys were the only ones this year set to make the top 10 that were not released in 2022.

This year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language by pop rock band The 1975, rock band Muse’s Will Of The People and Irish rock band Fontaines D.C.’s Skinty Fia are also expected to make it on the chart list.

The BPI will report its final music consumption figures on January  2023.

[[title]]

[[text]]

