Lord Alan Sugar says The Apprentice is back ‘bigger than ever’ after pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lord Alan Sugar says The Apprentice is back ‘bigger than ever’ after pandemic

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 3.10pm Updated: January 5 2023, 12.04am
The Apprentice (BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston/PA)
The Apprentice (BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Lord Alan Sugar said The Apprentice is “back with a big bang” as the candidates jet off to Antigua for the first episode following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions before they filmed the series.

The 17th series of the BBC reality show features 18 new candidates all competing to win a life-changing investment of £250,000 from Lord Sugar.

The candidates will be thrown into the deep end as the series kicks off with a trip to the Caribbean, where they will be tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

Lord Sugar told the PA news agency: “Last year we were restricted by Covid in what we could do and what we couldn’t do because of the health warnings. So this year, we decided… let’s come back with a big bang.

“So I said: ‘Let’s go somewhere great to really kick off well.’ You should see the the candidates’ faces when I said to them: ‘Right your first task you’re going to Antigua’, that’s wonderful.

“Also for the audience it will be a great kick-off for the process.”

The British businessman, 75, said the series will see a number of the show’s favourite tasks return which were not “do-able” during Covid, as well as the candidates visiting “tremendous places” and celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

“We’re coming back bigger than ever before mainly because we’ve come out of the Covid period… Look forward to the good old Apprentice type of episodes,” he said.

The Apprentice 2023
Claude Littner returns to the show following his accident (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Businessman and TV personality Claude Littner will also return for two episodes of the series, after recovering from injuries he sustained in a serious accident last year.

The 73-year-old, who has been an adviser to Lord Sugar on the hit BBC show since 2015, was absent from the most recent series after undergoing multiple surgeries following a serious bike accident.

Former Apprentice winner and entrepreneur Tim Campbell stepped in to replace him, and returns to join Lord Sugar and Baroness Karren Brady in the boardroom this series.

Lord Sugar told PA: “He (Littner) had a terrible accident last year and thankfully he is excellent now, he’s wonderful, he’s good, and he’s in the first episode and obviously he is going to be in the episode 11, the interview one that everybody loves at the end of the series.

“I do obviously speak highly of Tim. He is a great adviser to have in this process, because he’s been there, done it and seen it, and so he knows all the tricks of the trade of what these apprentices can get up to.”

The Apprentice 2023
Tim Campbell will join Lord Sugar in the boardroom (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The series will also feature a number of tough challenges in the UK, including creating cartoons, exploring the world of male beauty products, hosting immersive events and dabbling in the street food industry.

Among the candidates this year, safari guide Joseph Phillips has dyslexia and technology recruiter Shazia Hussain has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Hussain said she hoped her appearance on the show will encourage “neurodiversity in business” and prompt more people like her “not to be ashamed of their difference”.

Lord Sugar told PA: “We’ve all got our own little mad things. If you come and look in my office you will see all of my pens lined up neatly… No mess.

“My famous thing is in restaurants when we have something like mussels or clams, I do a pattern of the shells, rather than just throw them entirely in a bowl. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

Sir Richard Branson
Sir Richard Branson in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

“My good friend Richard Branson openly admits that he is dyslexic – hasn’t held him back at all, has it?”

Lord Sugar also said there were “so many commentators out there” talking about the future of the economy as the UK is forecast to plunge into recession, and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis following the extreme volatility of 2022.

He told PA: “All I can do is repeat to you that in the 58 years that I’ve been in business, I’ve lived through valleys and mountains of booms and dooms.

“You just need to cut your cloth accordingly to the circumstances that surround you. It’s as simple as that, and get your head down and focus on what your business is about what your work is about and you will come through these things.

“It may be next year, but it may be in two years’ time, we’ll be looking back and saying: ‘Wow, we are enjoying a great booming business at the moment.’”

Lord Sugar added that last year’s winner Carina Lepore had “done very well” with her artisan baking business since leaving the show, opening up a big store that “used a lot of the money that we invested”.

The Apprentice will air from Thursday January 5 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
8
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

SNP councillor for Dundee North East, Willie Sawers.
Dundee City Council members clash over referendum drive before first meeting of new year
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton at Glasgow High Court.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university

Editor's Picks

Most Commented