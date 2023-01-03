Katie Griffiths says Waterloo Road reboot will cover daily struggles of Britons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katie Griffiths says Waterloo Road reboot will cover daily struggles of Britons

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 9.38pm
Waterloo Road (BBC/PA)
Waterloo Road (BBC/PA)

Waterloo Road star Katie Griffiths has said the show will return with a “big bang” and will discuss the daily struggles people are facing in Britain.

The award-winning BBC drama about a comprehensive school has been rebooted eight years after its original run ended in 2015.

A number of familiar faces are reprising their roles, with Griffiths returning as Chlo Grainger and Adam Thomas as her teenage sweetheart Donte Charles.

Appearing on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, Griffiths said: “We’re coming back with a classic Waterloo Road big bang, there’s going to be lots of topics discussed.

“There’s mental health discussed, there’s child homelessness, cost-of-living crisis, all of these terrible struggles that people are facing on a daily basis.

“So it’s going to have a lot of drama, it’s going to be a lot of highs, lows and everything in between in classic Waterloo Road style.”

Thomas said the show’s willingness to delve into these real-life issues which people can relate to is why he feels people love it.

However, the pair assured viewers that the storylines will not be all “doom and gloom” and that there will be fun plot points throughout the series.

Their characters Chlo and Donte were married at the end of their last season, with the new series picking up on them later in life as parents.

“You meet them at a time when there’s a lot going on. They’re at different crossroads with their careers and things,” Griffiths revealed.

“They’ve now got two kids. There’s a lot of stuff happening so I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in their development as a family unit.”

The drama, set and made in Greater Manchester, also follows life at a comprehensive school with parents and teachers learning to navigate the ever-changing social landscape, with topics such as racism, sexism and LGBTQ+ to be discussed.

The reboot is part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

It also comes after the original series, which ran for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015, garnered new audiences after the boxset was released on BBC iPlayer in September 2019.

Thomas said they were not aware at first of the show’s resurgence in popularity and revealed he was getting confused about why fans had started calling him Donte Charles all of a sudden.

The new series will also be a family affair for Thomas as his real-life niece Scarlett and his own son Teddy will play his children in the show.

He said: “I’m just so lucky to work with my family and to be in a show that started my career and get to go back with them and start their career.

“It’s amazing just watching them grow and the performances that they give out throughout the series are just incredible.”

The new series will also see original cast member Angela Griffin return to the show as Kim Campbell, who is now headteacher of the school.

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh will step into the role of Nicky Walters.

Waterloo Road returns on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesdays from January 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Artist and printmaker Dawson Murray.
Dawson Murrary: Fife based artist and printmaker dies aged 78
Loons Road. Image: Google
Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039717, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Teacher strike - photos of picket lines at Morgan Academy. Picture shows; PT Guidance Kirsten Webster takes a stand. Thursday 24th November, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
7
Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented