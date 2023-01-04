Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars among those wishing him well following accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars among those wishing him well following accident

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 4.25am
Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars among those wishing him well following accident (Alamy/PA)
Jeremy Renner's Marvel co stars among those wishing him well following accident (Alamy/PA)

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co stars have led tributes to the “hard as nails” actor, as he continues to recover from a serious accident.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany, were among those sending love and well wishes to the 51-year-old, following the recent incident.

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” after being run over by his own six-tonne snowplough.

But on Tuesday he shared an update of his condition with his fans on Instagram, posting a picture from his hospital bed.

The actor is well-known for playing the bow and arrow wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, wrote: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”, while Evans, star of Captain America added: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, said: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

British star Bettany, who portrayed Vision in the MCU, wrote: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye special screening – London
Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday  after being run over by his own six-tonne snowplough (PA)

Marvel directors Taika Waititi and the Russo brothers also wished Renner well, with the latter writing: “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.

“My brother, I love you,” added Waititi.

Other famous faces send positive messages included US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum.

In his original Instagram post, Renner showed a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a bruised face, telling fans he was “too messed up” to send a longer message.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

