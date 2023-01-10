Top Gun and Harry Styles help UK home entertainment sales to new record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top Gun and Harry Styles help UK home entertainment sales to new record

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.04am
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick and Harry Styles helped drive the UK home entertainment market to a record value of £11.1 billion last year, according to the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA).

Preliminary figures from the trade body indicate the total was 6.9% up on 2021 and 39% up on the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The leading titles in each sector were Fifa 23 in games, the Top Gun sequel starring Tom Cruise in video, and former One Direction star Styles’ third album Harry’s House in music.

The fastest growing sector in 2022 was video, up 14.4% to £4.43 billion followed by music, up 3% to £1.99 billion and games up 2.3% to £4.66 billion.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Harry Styles produced the year’s biggest-selling album with Harry’s House (Ian West/PA)

The ERA said the main driver of growth continued to be streaming and digital formats which reached £10.1 billion, up 8.4% on 2021.

Final full year figures will be confirmed in the ERA yearbook published in March.

ERA chairman Ben Drury said: “Despite pandemic, political uncertainty and recession, entertainment has continued to soar.

“Growth of nearly 40% since 2019 is extraordinary. Few would have believed we would retain the huge bounce in revenues seen when the Covid lockdown kept people at home, but these numbers show that even amid recession, people are determined to maintain their spending on entertainment.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the attractiveness of what our member’s offer whether they be small independent record shops or global streaming platforms.”

Music sales grew by 3% to £1.99 billion in 2022 to their highest level since 2003 and nearly double the level in 2013.

The main driver of growth was streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple, with subscription streaming revenues growing by 5% to £1.66 billion.

Physical sales fell slightly but saw vinyl formats sustain growth as CD sales dropped.

According to the ERA, Styles produced the year’s biggest-selling album with Harry’s House and biggest selling single with As It Was.

Meanwhile, 2022 saw video revenues up by 14.4% to £4.43 billion, primarily driven by subscription streaming from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ and Now.

Subscription video-on-demand grew by 17.6% compared with 2021 and now accounts for 87% of the video market.

Top Gun: Maverick was the biggest video title of the year with 1.1 million copies sold – more than 800,000 of them as “electronic sell-throughs” or downloads.

The film sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and was released 36 years after the 1986 original.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

