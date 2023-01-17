BBC Breakfast unites hosts past and present to celebrate 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC Breakfast unites hosts past and present to celebrate 40 years

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 10.44am Updated: January 17 2023, 11.19am
From left: Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, Francis Wilson, Debbie Rix and Russell Grant on the red sofa as BBC Breakfast celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
From left: Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent, Francis Wilson, Debbie Rix and Russell Grant on the red sofa as BBC Breakfast celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

BBC Breakfast has celebrated its 40th anniversary by uniting presenters past and present to reminiscence about how the show has evolved over the years.

In a special episode on Tuesday, current hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay were joined by original presenters including newsreader Debbie Rix, weatherman Francis Wilson and astrologer Russell Grant, who featured on the formerly named Breakfast Time, which launched on January 17 1983.

They also marked the occasion with the return of singer Leo Sayer, who was a guest on the first episode, and an aerobic workout in London’s Waterloo station led by the show’s original health and fitness guru Diana Moran.

During the episode, Sayer praised the show’s day one presenters, Frank Bough and Selina Scott, as “such stars”.

“To be interviewed by Selena Scott at that time, it was very special. She was the ‘Princess Diana of TV’ so it was quite incredible to walk into the studio,” he said.

BBC Breakfast 40th anniversary
From left: astrologer Russell Grant, former presenter Debbie Rix and former weather presenter Francis Wilson backstage (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sayer said the show “started a tradition that went all around the world”, with celebrities then needing to wake up earlier to promote their work.

The singer said he complimented the team on “coping” back in 1983 because many of the TV crew complained to him that morning about having to get up so early, to which Nugent joked: “It’s not new anymore but we still do that.”

Workers in the gallery as BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40th anniversary
Workers in the gallery as BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40th anniversary (Danny Lawson/PA)

During her time on the breakfast programme, Moran, who was known as the “Green Goddess”, led a popular exercise segment.

To celebrate her return, she was joined by BBC Breakfast presenter Jayne McCubbin at Waterloo station, where they recreated a moment from the first episode when they surprised commuters by getting them on their feet to do a few aerobics.

Moran said television exercise programmes made workouts more accessible for women, adding: “Beforehand, women in particular hadn’t gone into gyms. Gyms were for the chaps, the rugby and football players, smelly boxers and all that sort of thing.

“And suddenly we brought it up, we put some music to it, which appealed to the women.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the show’s first editor and director Ron Neil and Keith Clempart talked about the direction they wanted for the show.

Neil said: “People go, ‘television on in the morning? That’s a disgusting idea. What’s happening in this country?’

“People even used the word immoral that you would have the television on in the morning. ‘We’re far too busy getting ready for the working day ahead.’”

The BBC was motivated to set up the morning show by rival ITV making its own plans – with a race launched to see who could be the first to set theirs up, Neil said.

When it first aired, Breakfast Time was revolutionary, mixing hard news with showbusiness, gossip, health and even a daily astrology segment.

BBC Breakfast 40th anniversary
Former weather presenter Francis Wilson with weather presenter Carol Kirkwood (Danny Lawson/PA)

The BBC style was more informal because Clempart wanted it to feel “very friendly, very cosy” and so the presenters often wore jumpers and presented from a red leather sofa.

As part of the episode, host Kay attempted to track down the original red sofa and found a piece of it at the home of Debbie Greenwood, a former Miss Great Britain who presented the programme in the mid-1980s.

And current weatherwoman Carol Kirkwood, an original member of the show who joined in 1983 as a production secretary, had a special look back with original weatherman Francis Wilson – while donning the signature cosy jumpers – at how weather presenting and graphics have evolved.

Charlie Stayt in makeup before going on air
Charlie Stayt in makeup before going on air (Danny Lawson/PA)

As the show drew to a close, Nugent, Kay, Kirkwood and fellow current hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt welcomed original members Rix, Wilson and Grant to their new red sofa.

Rix said the show has become “more newsy”, with presenters now wearing more formal attire.

They also marked the occasion with a cake, designed as an old-school television and featuring the show’s original logo.

The original Breakfast Time programme was recorded at Lime Grove Studios in west London, which was also home to Grandstand, Panorama and Doctor Who.

Tuesday’s show also saw a return of the Breakfast Time on-screen analogue clock, which Nugent said was “divisive” for viewers because some children had not seen the style before and were struggling to tell the time.

Another segment featured videos from viewers wishing the programme happy birthday and telling stories of their experiences of waking up early to watch it.

Some described their “shock and excitement” of watching a news and entertainment show in the morning for the first time.

Others attached to BBC Breakfast congratulated the show on its milestone, with former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeting: “Happy 40th birthday to #BBCBreakfast

“It was a real privilege to sit on the famous sofa for 6 years. It is a special programme, made by an brilliant, dedicated team and it continues to be an important show for the huge, loyal audience. Also… @carolkirkwood is the best”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie thanked the BBC Breakfast teams, past and present, for helping make the show a success.

Former presenter Debbie Rix, right, before going on air
Former presenter Debbie Rix, right, before going on air (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “BBC Breakfast is held in huge affection by the millions who watch each morning. Viewers trust and respect its journalism and daily insight into events at home and abroad.

“I know making the programme the success it is is a huge team effort. I want to thank those teams – past and present – who have helped make it the UK’s most popular breakfast show.”

