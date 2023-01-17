Noel Gallagher says ‘it’s human to help your children’ amid nepo-baby debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Noel Gallagher says ‘it’s human to help your children’ amid nepo-baby debate

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 8.31pm
Noel Gallagher with his daughter Anais Gallagher (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Noel Gallagher with his daughter Anais Gallagher (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Noel Gallagher has said “it’s human to help your children” amid the recent “nepo baby” debate.

Discourse surrounding so-called “nepotism babies” – public figures who are believed to have established their success off of the careers of their famous parents – has sparked backlash from a number of stars including Gallagher’s daughter Anais and Lily Allen.

Speaking to the Radio X Evening Show with Dan O’Connell, Gallagher, 55, weighed in on the debate in relation to 22-year-old Anais, who he shares with his former wife Meg Matthews.

“I’ve never pushed her in any particular direction,” he said.

“She got into photography and went to university and all that kind of thing and did great, and when I was making this record, I said why don’t you get a video camera come and film me making the record?

“Only because she’s good at what she does, her photographs are really, really good and if she was terrible, I wouldn’t be doing it for the sake of it, because I think if you’re knowingly just giving your kids something to do and they’re not really good at it, I don’t think that’s very healthy, but she wants to be a really good photographer, although she never stops talking.

“The amount of times that we were in the studio and I was like, ‘just give us a minute mate, will you just pipe down at the back.’ But the whole nepotism thing, I mean it’s human nature to help your children out.”

In November last year, Anais responded to being branded a “nepo baby”, telling the Daily Mail: “I would be tone deaf if I didn’t admit how privileged my life is.”

Executions exhibition
Anais Gallagher previously responded to being branded a ‘nepo baby’ (David Parry/PA)

She added: “I’m really, really, extremely grateful for the situation my parents have been able to give me, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die.”

Gallagher also went on to address his two sons, Donovan and Sonny, adding: “But like I said, they’ve got to be good at it.

“My two lads for example, if I could get them to work for me, where they would just walk around and scratch their bollocks all day, then they’ve got a long meaningful career ahead of them.”

Other celebrities who were branded as “nepo babies” in a 2022 article from Vulture magazine, titled An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse, thanks to their wealthy and famous parents include Hailey Bieber, Lily-Rose Depp, Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz.

In December, Lily Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen, also responded to the somewhat undesirable title on Twitter.

She wrote: “The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. But that’s none of my business.”

She added: “And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.”

The Radio X Evening Show with Dan O’Connell airs Monday to Thursday from 7pm and is also available on Global Player.

