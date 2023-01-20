First Love Islander dumped from villa after recoupling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Salako has become the first Love Islander to be dumped from the villa after a recoupling left him single.

The property developer entered as a bombshell and sparked fiery scenes when he chose to kiss biomedical student Tanya Manhenga, who was coupled up with airport security officer Shaq Muhammad, during a dramatic game of beer pong.

Following the game, TV salesman Haris Namani quizzed Shaq, 24, over the kiss, which provoked Shaq to call him out for antagonising the situation and a shouting match ensued.

In Friday night’s recoupling, Tanya decided to stay coupled up with Shaq.

In his exit interview, David said: “I didn’t know who Tanya was going to pick. It was a 50/50 split between Shaq and I. The four things she said during the recoupling, I thought were about me, and then she picked Shaq. I was like, that’s wonderful…”

🚨 Bombshell alert 🚨 Loving Leo Zara and Essex boy David are heading into the villa! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yxCjdrzAO4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 17, 2023

He went on to say that he thought the couple had a “good bond”.

“But they’ll have tests,” he added.

“Shaq will have a girl come in who likes him. So it’ll be interesting to see if his head turns. But for now they are a good couple, definitely.”

David described going in as a bombshell as “nerve-wracking”, but said he felt he and fellow bombshell Zara “did shake things up a bit”.

The recoupling saw six pairs formed: Lana and Will, Anna-May and Kai, Olivia and Haris, Tanya and Shaq, Tanyel and Ron and Zara and Tom.

Two new bombshells were teased at the end of Friday’s episode.

Personal trainer and influencer Jessie Wynter, 26, from Tasmania, appeared on the second season of Love Island Australia.

On the show, she met fellow islander Todd, but split up with him after realising they were not “on the same page” once they left the villa.

“I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way – he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him,” she said.

Asked what Australian dating tactics she plans to bring into the UK show, she said: “With Aussies, what you see is what you get. I’m going to go in very raw, don’t overthink things, and take things as they come – the laid back Aussie attitude. Anything that doesn’t go right, it’ll just be like, ‘Oh well…’.”

Model and content creator Aaron Waters, 25, from Melbourne, also appeared on the Australian version of the show but in the third series.

He said: “I’m loyal, honest, great at communication and self-awareness so when it comes to dealing with obstacles and adversity in a relationship, I’m able to talk openly about how I feel to try and work around things.

“I think the key to any good relationship is being content in yourself and I’m very happy in myself and who I am. I’m also very good looking, obviously!”

Friday’s episode saw Haris and Shaq catch up following the beer pong fallout, with Haris saying: “The only thing that got to me is to call me a ‘shit stirrer’, that’s a big thing.”

Meanwhile, Shaq said: “I get that you’re young and you’ve got all this energy and things like that, but sometimes you need to understand certain situations and know what to say, and when to say it, and I don’t think you get that.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.