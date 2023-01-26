Martin McDonagh noticeably absent from top WGA screenplay category nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin McDonagh noticeably absent from top WGA screenplay category nominations

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.29am
Martin McDonagh noticeably absent from top WGA screenplay category nominations (PA)
Martin McDonagh noticeably absent from top WGA screenplay category nominations (PA)

Martin McDonagh was noticeably absent from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) list for best original screenplay.

The British-Irish director’s main award season rivals Steven Spielberg, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Todd Field all secured nods in the top WGA category.

It comes after all five directors were nominated for Academy Awards for best original screenplay on Tuesday, along with Triangle Of Sadness writer Ruben Ostlund.

Spielberg was nominated for the WGA best original screenplay for the Fabelmans, Field for Tar, and Kwan and Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin has already won the Golden Globe award for best screenplay and was also nominated in the equivalent category for at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

But the film was snubbed on Wednesday by the WGA.

Surprise contenders for the WGA best original screenplay were The Menu, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy; and Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Neither film’s screenplay was nominated at the Golden Globes or the CCA.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Jordan Peele’s Nope was a surprise contender for the WGA’s best original screenplay (Ian West/PA)

Snubs also came for nine-time Oscar-nominated German film All Quiet On The Western Front, and Living – starring Bill Nighy – neither of which featured in the WGA’s best adapted screenplay category.

Blockbuster sequels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick, all received nominations in the category.

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, starring Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw also earned a nod, as well as She Said, written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

In the WGA television categories, Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary picked up nominations for both comedy series and new series, as did The Bear

The Crown was nominated for best drama series, and Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters also earned a nomination in the WGA best new series category.

Winners of the 75th annual Writers Guild of America awards will be announced on Sunday March 5.

