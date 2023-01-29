Love Island’s Tom Clare shares risky secret kiss with Ellie Spence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Tom Clare shares risky secret kiss with Ellie Spence

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 10.29pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Love Islander Tom Clare has shared a risky secret kiss with bombshell Ellie Spence, shortly after rekindling his romance with Olivia Hawkins.

During Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, the 23-year-old semi-pro footballer managed to call off one relationship and find himself involved in two more.

After calling off his dwindling relationship with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, Tom pulled 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia for a chat and suggested he would be interested in rekindling their former romance, telling Olivia: “I think with me and you there is something still there – if it’s just sexual attraction or something deeper.”

To which a happy-looking Olivia replied: “I have been feeling it for a few days and I think everyone else can see it.”

She added: “I feel like I’d regret it if I didn’t give it another chance, but I’m hesitant to… And for me to even consider it again I’d have to see a lot of effort,” to which Tom agreed.

Moments after their conversation, while Olivia was explaining what had been said to Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan, Tom snuck off for a chat on the villa’s terrace with Ellie, a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm.

After discussing an interaction the pair had earlier in the day, Tom drew Ellie towards him and the pair shared a kiss, after which Tom told Ellie: “Oh man, you’re trouble.”

He added: “That was nice, I enjoyed that.”

To which Ellie replied: “Don’t tell anyone.”

Elsewhere in the villa, the latest bombshell, Samie Elishi, turned heads after making a shock entrance.

The 22-year-old senior estate agent coordinator from north London quickly caught the attention of the male islanders after her arrival was announced via a text message.

After telling the boys: “I’m a girls’ girl at heart, normally, but at the end of the day we’re all here for ourselves… I don’t owe any loyalties as of yet,” Samie asked “So what’s going on with you lot then, are you all married off?”

Financial adviser Ron Hall, who recently won himself back into the good book’s of 25-year-old make-up artist Lana, said: “I’ve got a good thing going with Lana, but I don’t think anyone is completely closed.”

Speaking in the beach hut, a conflicted Ron, 25, said: “Samie is 100% my type on paper… If I could draw what my type is, that is her.”

A number of the female islanders appeared threatened by Samie’s arrival, with Jessie Wynter saying: “She could pick anyone of the boys, she’s so gorgeous.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

