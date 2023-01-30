Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer would ‘love’ to join Strictly judging panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer would ‘love’ to join Strictly judging panel

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.03am
Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez would love to be judges on Strictly Come Dancing one day (Ian West/PA)
Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez would love to be judges on Strictly Come Dancing one day (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer have both admitted they would “love” to join the show’s judging panel one day.

Marquez, 32, and Hauer, 40, both star on the BBC One dance competition and are currently preparing for the UK tour of Firedance – a passionate dance theatre show.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Marquez and Hauer revealed they would like to follow in the footsteps of Strictly professional-turned-judge Anton Du Beke, with Hauer saying: “I would love that 100 per cent. Gorka and I with Anton would be perfect.”

Marquez added: “I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig (Revel Horwood) and Anton – and give an opinion.”

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez (Hello! magazine/PA)

Having joined Strictly in 2012, Hauer is currently the longest-serving dancer on the show, while Marquez joined the professional line-up in 2016.

Marquez reflected on the close friendship he and Hauer have built since meeting on the show, saying: “We hit it off from day one.

“Karen was one of the first dancers to help and support me. We’re from similar backgrounds, enjoy the same banter and only have to look at each other’s expressions to burst out laughing.”

While Hauer said: “We understand each other’s abilities and strengths.

“We always try to have fun, too, and the fact that we joke around and don’t take ourselves too seriously means that we work well together.”

Marquez, who is engaged to Hits Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson, also spoke of his delight at the fact he is expecting his second child, saying: “We’re so blessed. He’ll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.

“That we get the chance to have another baby – we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have.”

Marquez and Atkinson, 38, welcomed their first child, Mia, in 2019.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez became good friends after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing (Hello! magazine)

Meanwhile, Hauer, who lives a short distance from Marquez and Atkinson, married her partner Jordan Wyn-Jones last year.

“Jordan loves Gorka and Gemma, so it’s a nice balance we have here,” Karen said.

“We all understand how hard it is when Gorka and I have to work away for so long, and it’s a real adjustment for our families that we’re away from home.”

The full interview with Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
4
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
5
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
6
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
7
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
8
Firefighters used a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
9
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Meeting organisers, from left: Janice Haig, Meg Milne, Mat Austin, Keith Harvey, Shelley Jeffrey, Jill Moody and Mabel Real-Martin Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan…
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty…
James French leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship
The 1909 Rolls Royce in front of Palace House, Beaulieu. Image: National Motor Museum/Shutterstock
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
Bert started in the Police just before war broke out with Germany. Image: DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders
Eleanor Graveling is one of those concerned about the plan, outlined in the poster she is holding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman) Karen Nicoll (Managing Director)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented