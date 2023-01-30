I have not won them over: Jeremy Clarkson yet to impress Cotswolds locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I have not won them over: Jeremy Clarkson yet to impress Cotswolds locals

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.03am
Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he is yet to win over a number of his neighbours in the Cotswolds, who remain unhappy with his running of Diddly Squat Farm and shop.

The 62-year-old broadcaster owns and runs the farm in the Oxfordshire village of Chadlington, the process of which has been documented for the popular Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

Ahead of the launch of the show’s second series next month, Clarkson revealed that a number of locals are still less than impressed with his foray into farming, saying: “In a way, the village is divided.

Clarkson’s Farm
Jeremy Clarkson with his farming contractor Kaleb Cooper (Prime Video/PA)

“It’s difficult to say how many people support us in the village and how many don’t.

“Some of it, I’m sure, comes from my past, and driving quickly around corners while shouting, and they didn’t find that appealing.

“As far as the farm is concerned, it’s split pretty neatly between those who have a house number – you know, 22 Oak Avenue or 3 Grove or whatever – who tend to support us, because we bring business to the area and jobs for their kids. Some of them are more than happy to go have a nice pint with a lovely view just up the road. So that works.

“If they’ve got a house name, they tend not to like us, because they tend to have moved here from London quite recently, and they don’t want crowds of people coming to the farm shop, so that seems to me to be the split. That’s about as tightly as I can put it.”

Clarkson purchased the farm in 2008, but only took over the running of it himself in 2019.

The former Top Gear presenter received a poor reaction from some villagers after he expanded his farming business to include a farm shop and restaurant – which were later ordered to be closed after two planning applications were rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council – leading to considerable traffic congestion around the area as fans of the TV presenter flocked to visit.

Clarkson also revealed the outcome of a meeting he held with the locals, during which his lack of farming credentials and celebrity status were scrutinised.

“I can assure you, the people who spoke early on, I have emphatically not won them over. I lost them years ago,” he admitted.

“The ones who spoke first were the ones who really wanted to get it off their chest.”

However, Clarkson said there were “plenty” of other locals who appeared to be more receptive, and even encouraging of his work.

He added: “But I think the room had plenty of people in there who were alright with me.

“One guy said, ‘I’ve lived in this village for 50 years. There are jobs for my kids (now). My house is worth more. I can go up there and have a lovely pint and look at that view. It’s the best thing that’s happened to this area for the 50 years since I’ve lived here’.

“So, there’s that attitude. They’re very happy. And to be brutally honest, the farm shop is over a mile from the village so it’s of no consequence, really, to the people who actually hate me, and hate the farm shop, and hate the popularity.”

In December Clarkson’s column in The Sun newspaper, in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about article.

Despite the backlash Clarkson received as a result of the comments, earlier this month a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed that the third series of Clarkson’s Farm is “currently in production to launch at a later date”.

Clarkson’s Farm series 2 will launch on Prime Video on February 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
4
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
5
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
6
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
7
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
8
Firefighters used a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
9
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Meeting organisers, from left: Janice Haig, Meg Milne, Mat Austin, Keith Harvey, Shelley Jeffrey, Jill Moody and Mabel Real-Martin Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan…
Reporter Joanna Bremner went on the hunt to discover how many disposable vapes are littering our streets. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty…
James French leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship
The 1909 Rolls Royce in front of Palace House, Beaulieu. Image: National Motor Museum/Shutterstock
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
Bert started in the Police just before war broke out with Germany. Image: DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders
Eleanor Graveling is one of those concerned about the plan, outlined in the poster she is holding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman) Karen Nicoll (Managing Director)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented