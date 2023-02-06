Taylor Swift ‘blown away’ after winning Grammy for filmmaking debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taylor Swift has said she is “blown away” after winning best music video at the Grammys for her filmmaking debut.

All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien as a couple in the midst of a tumultuous relationship, beat off competition including Adele’s Easy On Me and Doja Cat’s Woman.

The award was given out during a pre-ceremony event with Swift tweeting after: “I can’t put into words what this means to me.

“For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away.

“Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

The film is set to the recently released uncut, 10-minute version of the 2012 song.

After claiming the award, Swift took to the red carpet in a sequinned blue gown baring her midriff.

The pop superstar matched the outfit with dazzling earrings constructed of triangles.

Swift previously took home the coveted best video, best longform video and best direction gongs in November at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for the All Too Well music video.

Her 10-minute version of All Too Well is also nominated for song of the year, an accolade she has not won previously.