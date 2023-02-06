Love Island contestants come to terms with fallout from shock recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island contestants come to terms with fallout from shock recoupling

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 6.17pm
Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)
Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)

The Love Island contestants are set to come to terms with the fallout from Lana Jenkins’ surprising recoupling decision.

During Sunday’s programme the 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton chosen to recouple with new bombshell Casey O’Gorman over her long-term love interest Ron Hall, leaving her fellow islanders in shock.

Following Lana’s decision, Monday evening’s episode of the ITV2 dating show sees 25-year-old financial adviser Ron attempt to process the news.

“That book’s closed, I’m going to let them be happy,” he says after the recoupling.

“When you speak to her just say it’s fine, I don’t need to talk to her, I don’t want to talk to her tonight, I will deal with it in my own way.”

Meanwhile, Lana confides in her fellow islanders Ellie Spence, Jessie Wynter and Olivia Hawkins, asking them: “Did I shock you?”

To which actress and ring girl Olivia, 27, replies: “I’m shocked, you left me on edge.

“I just want to say I’m so proud of you and whatever makes you happy, makes me over the moon.”

While explaining her decision, Lana says: “I just think why shouldn’t I give Casey a chance, he’s not done anything wrong.

“I’m not closing any doors right now, all I’m doing is giving Casey more time.

“People’s actions after things like this say a lot.”

As a result of Lana’s decision, Ron is currently in a friendship couple with hair stylist Tanyel Revan.

Later in Monday’s episode, Ron and Lana go for a chat to discuss the current situation.

Lana tells her former partner: “I don’t like upsetting you.”

To which Ron replies: “I know you don’t.”

Reflecting on the ups and downs she experienced while coupled up with Ron, Lana adds: “I was thinking can I forgive because after I’ve had so many days upset about something.”

While Ron says: “I feel like him being here for four days has superseded how we felt.”

Lana asks: “Did you deserve for me to couple up with you?”

Elsewhere in the episode, the boys take on the Ladiator Challenge, which sees them don full gladiator attire complete with armour and gold briefs, while the girls opt for gold swimwear.

After the boys receive a text informing them of the upcoming challenge, farmer and TikTok star Will Young, 23, says: “I’m turning this battle sexy, watch me.

“I actually back myself in this challenge so you boys better watch out.”

The task sees each of the male islanders deliver a bold speech, flex their muscles for the girls and then choose a girl to carry around a course on a chariot.

After completing the course each boy must place the girl of their choice on a royal throne and finish with a kiss.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented