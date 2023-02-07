Martin Freeman and Amanda Holden don Red Nose Day tops for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Martin Freeman and Amanda Holden don Red Nose Day tops for charity

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 12.04am
Martin Freeman is one of the stars donning a Red Nose Day T-shirt (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)
Martin Freeman is one of the stars donning a Red Nose Day T-shirt (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)

Actor Martin Freeman and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have both been pictured wearing Red Nose Day 2023 tops for Comic Relief.

TK Maxx, in partnership with the charity, is selling the clothing featuring characters with red noses from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men and Little Miss book series.

The Hobbit and Sherlock star Freeman, 51, was photographed to support the campaign, wearing a blue sweatshirt saying “good vibes”.

Holden, 51, sported a pink T-shirt with a Little Miss Fabulous image that had a red nose, red hair features and a red bag,

Other celebrities, photographed by Matt Holyoak to support the campaign, include: broadcaster Fearne Cotton; Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville; Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker; singer Rachel Stevens and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

RND23, TK Maxx,Comic Relief, MMLM, AmandaHolden┬®venni LR1
Amanda Holden wears a T-shirt featuring designs from Mr Men Little Miss to raise money for Comic Relief (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)

Former Love Island host Whitmore, 37, said: “This year’s collection is the most colourful yet with the designs starring iconic Mr Men Little Miss characters.

“I lucked out and got to embody Mr Greedy on set, chomping on a delicious cake – what more could you want?”

Ballas, 62, called the range “absolutely fabulous” and encouraged “everyone to get involved in whatever way they can”.

Former S Club 7 member Stevens, 44, said: “It’s all for such a good cause so check them out and get involved if you can.”

TK Maxx is selling an adult T-shirt for £12.99, and will donate at least £5 to Comic Relief.

A kids’ T-shirt is being sold for £6.99 kids, raising at least £2.50 each in sales for charity.

RND23,TKMaxx,ComicRelief,HughBonneville1
Hugh Bonneville wears a T-shirt featuring designs from Mr Men Little Miss, available at TK Maxx stores (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)

Alongside the T-shirts and sweatshirts, which use Fairtrade cotton, the new collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys and mugs.

Since 2005, TK Maxx’s partnership with Comic Relief in support of Red Nose Day has raised more than £30 million.

It has seen also seen celebrities don Disney aprons and sport T-shirts designed by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

Money raised for Comic Relief has helped more than 11.7 million people through poverty relief, access to safe accommodation and specialist services for those going through, or at risk of, domestic abuse and children and young people in the UK and throughout the world.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday March 17 and will be presented by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Martin Freeman is one of the stars donning a Red Nose Day T-shirt (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Martin Freeman is one of the stars donning a Red Nose Day T-shirt (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Martin Freeman is one of the stars donning a Red Nose Day T-shirt (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented