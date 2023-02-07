Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 12.45am
Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

Rust movie director Joel Souza is one of over 40 witnesses that may be called to testify at Alec Baldwin’s preliminary hearing.

A list of 44 people, released by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, also included lighting director Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.

Baldwin is due to make his first appearance in a US court on February 24 over the death of Halyna Hutchins, when he will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter alongside the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

He is set to appear at the Santa Fe Magistrates Court at 10am (5pm UK) for his arraignment hearing, though the PA news agency understands the appearance is likely to be via video.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
The actor is due to make his first appearance in US court over the death of Halyna Hutchins on February 24 (Ian West/PA)

Souza was also injured during the incident on the set in New Mexico in October 2021, but no charges will be filed over the non-fatal shooting.

The hearing to be presided over by Judge Mary Marlowe Summer is expected to see prosecutors lay out some of the case in an effort to move ahead to a trial.

Other witnesses on the DA’s list include several officers from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department and FBI forensics specialists, as well as members of the film’s production crew.

Armorer mentor Seth Kenney and prop master Sarah Zachry are among those listed.

Rust incident
Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the Rust movie in October 2021 (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department/PA)

In a statement of probable cause that was filed along with the charges against Baldwin, the DA alleged the actor had shown “wilful disregard” for the safety of others in the days leading up to the incident.

It added that he had not been present for “mandatory” firearms training – instead undergoing a 30-minute on-set session, during which he was distracted by a phone call to his family.

The statement said that on the day of the shooting, there were “no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness” on the set in the period prior to the incident.

Last November, a judge dismissed Baldwin’s motion to have a separate civil suit brought by Mitchell dropped.

The suit alleged that Baldwin fired the weapon when the action was not called for in the Western’s script.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Rust director among witnesses listed for Alec Baldwin preliminary hearing (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented