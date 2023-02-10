Relationships on Love Island to be tested further with return of Casa Amor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relationships on Love Island to be tested further with return of Casa Amor

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.49pm
Relationships on Love Island to be tested further with return of Casa Amor (ITV/PA)
Relationships on Love Island will be put to the test further next week, as contestants return to Casa Amor.

The return of the ITV reality show’s infamous spin-off villa was announced in the closing moments of Friday’s episode.

Next week is due to see a new slate of bombshells arrive, as tensions continue to rise between contestants.

Friday also saw the fallout from Shaq Muhammad and Ron Hall’s previous disagreement continue to escalate.

During Thursday evening’s episode, 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq became frustrated at 25-year-old financial adviser Ron as he chose to avoid cleaning up the dishes with the rest of the male islanders in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

The situation continued to cause issues for Shaq on Friday as he confronted Ron, Tanya and Lana on how they responded to his request.

Earlier in the morning, Shaq pulled Ron to the side, telling him “I just wanted to speak to you on a one-to-one basis, at the start me and you were very close and very tight and as time has gone on we’ve grown further apart.”

Shaq, referencing Ron’s on-and-off relationship with Lana, continued: “It stems from how much I care about Lana, I do care about you as well and I don’t want there to be any friction between me and you.”

Ron replied by referencing how Shaq stood up for Casey O’Gorman after Lana left him to rekindle things with Ron, saying: “Aside from the Lana situation, I feel like the reason we’ve drifted apart was the Casey situation.

“I felt like you thought he was more important and you’d only known him for a couple of days.”

After their conversation, Shaq headed over to Tanya and Lana who also wanted to talk with him about the night before.

Shaq Muhammad Love Island
Airport security officer Shaq Muhammad (ITV)

The trio discussed Shaq calling Ron over to help with the washing up, with Tanya saying: “It was rude, he’s a grown man, he heard you the first time.”

Lana added: “It didn’t sit right and I felt like it wasn’t about the kitchen.”

Tanya’s comments did not sit well with Shaq, and he later confronted her about not sticking up for him.

“I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off,” he said.

Tanya replied: “Babe, no one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

