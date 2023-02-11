Alec Baldwin and ‘fancy attorneys’ trying to distract from negligence, says DA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alec Baldwin and ‘fancy attorneys’ trying to distract from negligence, says DA

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 12.23am
Alec Baldwin and ‘fancy attorneys’ trying to distract from negligence says DA (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Alec Baldwin and 'fancy attorneys' trying to distract from negligence says DA (Santa Fe County Sheriff's office/PA)

Alec Baldwin and his “fancy attorneys” are attempting to “distract from the gross negligence” that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office has said.

The Hollywood actor filed a motion on Friday, seeking to have one of the charges of involuntary manslaughter, which could see him jailed for five years, thrown out.

His attorneys argued that prosecutors had committed an “unconstitutional and elementary legal error” by charging him under a statute that did not exist at the time of the fatal shooting.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
The Hollywood actor filed a motion on Friday, seeking to have one of the charges of involuntary manslaughter thrown out (Ian West/PA)

The DA’s office said that it would review all motions put forward in the case but said its focus remained on holding everyone, “even celebrities”, to account.

“Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death,” a spokesperson for the DA said.

“In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions – even those given to the media before being served to the DA.

“However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone, even celebrities with fancy attorneys, is held accountable under the law.”

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the DA’s office, over the death of the cinematographer in October 2021.

The first charge can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.

The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death, and includes a firearm enhancement, which makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

But in a filing, also on Friday, Baldwin’s lawyers said such an enhancement had only been enacted last May, seven months after the incident, and that the charge was “unlawful”.

“The prosecutors in this case have committed an unconstitutional and elementary legal error by charging Mr Baldwin under a statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” the motion read.

“It thus appears that the government intended to charge the current version of the firearm enhancement statute, which was not enacted until May 18, 2022, seven months after the accident.”

Rust incident
(Santa Fe County Sheriff's office/PA)

The filing added: “Mr Baldwin… respectfully requests that the Court decline to bind over that enhancement.”

Baldwin is due to make his first appearance in US court in two weeks on February 24, to face the criminal charges.

It comes after a separate civil lawsuit was filed on Thursday by the family of Ms Hutchins.

The family are suing Baldwin and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

