BBC confirms two more series of hit show Call The Midwife

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.03am
Call the Midwife sees Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica (Neal Street Productions/Emma Barrott/BBC/PA)
Call the Midwife sees Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica (Neal Street Productions/Emma Barrott/BBC/PA)

The BBC has confirmed two more series of the long-running hit show Call The Midwife.

The announcement of series 14 and 15 means the period drama, which follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s as they cope with the pressures of their everyday lives as well as the changing times, will now be on air until 2026.

Heidi Thomas, creator and writer of Call The Midwife, said: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years!

“Call The Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

Beginning on BBC One in 2012, the show is loosely based on the best-selling memoirs of former nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth.

She died in 2011, the year before the first series was broadcast.

The 12th season of the show returned on New Year’s Day and has explored topics such as domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.

The followed the 2022 Christmas special that attracted 4.5 million viewers, on average, based on overnight ratings.

The Railway Children Return
Jenny Agutter, pictured, has starred in Call The Midwife (Danny Lawson/PA)

It was the fourth most-watched festive programme on December 25 after the King’s Speech, Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special and Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel.

Series 13 was previously confirmed and will start filming in the spring.

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer said the longevity of the show is a “tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud”.

She also said the “phenomenal success” is down to “formidable” Thomas.

Dame Pippa added: “Her continued devotion to the characters and determination to tell the untold stories of women is truly inspiring.

“We need to be fair to people who need our protection, we’re not going to turn anyone away can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!”

The show has featured a variety of stars in its casting line-up since it’s launch, including Miranda Hart, Helen George and Jenny Agutter.

Series 14 and 15 will see eight 60 minutes episodes each along with Christmas specials.

The final episode of the current series airs on Sunday February 26 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

