BBC commissions new three-part Grenfell fire drama from Wolf Hall director

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 11.22am
The remains of Grenfell Tower in London, its covering remembering those who died in the fire on June 14 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The BBC has commissioned a three-part drama from writer and director Peter Kosminsky, which will explore the events of the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower.

Grenfell, which will draw on more than five years of research, will tell the story of the fire in west London which killed 72 people and impacted the lives of many more.

The upcoming drama will “shine a light on the human stories of those caught up in the tragedy” over three episodes told from multiple perspectives.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky when the series won best drama at the 2016 Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

Drawing on research since the fire broke out on June 14 2017, the drama will rest on information from public sources, extensive interviews conducted by Kosminsky, who directed the BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, and information available from the inquiry hearings that took place following the fire.

Bafta award-winning director Kosminsky said: “Occasionally, events occur in our national story which touch us all. The fire at Grenfell Tower is such an event.

“We remember what we were doing when we heard about it, remember the pictures, the saturation coverage. And yet, despite this, despite the many newspaper pages and TV hours devoted to the story, we may be left with a less than clear sense of exactly what happened, what went wrong.

“In our drama, we attempt to pick our way through hours of public testimony, as well as original interviews conducted by our team, to reach the heart of this catastrophe: how such a thing can have happened, how we can avoid it ever happening again.”

The drama, which is yet to be given a release date, will aim to offer a comprehensive account of the events leading up to, during, and following the fire, according to the BBC.

Tower block fire in London
Grenfell Tower during the June 2017 blaze which killed 72 people (Natalie Oxford/PA)

Grenfell is expected to spotlight a variety of narratives, from those who survived the blaze in the north Kensington residential tower block, to those who lost loved ones during the tragic event, the emergency services who responded to reports of a fire on the evening of June 14 2017 and the community within which the remains of Grenfell Tower still stand.

The series is set to be made for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by production company The Forge. The associate producer will be Ahmed Peerbux and executive producers Kosminsky, Mark Pybus for The Forge, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Associate producer Peerbux said: “We have been working on this drama for more than five years now, and it is only right that such a terrible event, seared into the national psyche, should be approached with rigour and not rushed.

“We are immensely grateful to the men and women who have shared their stories with us, and let us into their lives – we couldn’t possibly hope to honour their experiences without the time and trust they have given us.”

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt said: “Grenfell was a tragedy that touched the entire nation, and is one of the most significant and devastating events in our recent history.

“In the trusted hands of Peter, Ahmed and their dedicated team, Grenfell will utilise drama’s unique ability to sensitively and respectfully show the human side of what happened, and to offer a response to some of the many unanswered questions that remain.”

