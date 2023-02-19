All Quiet On The Western Front: 15 years of planning and attention to detail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All Quiet On The Western Front: 15 years of planning and attention to detail

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 10.07pm
All Quiet On The Western Front: 15 years of planning and attention to detail (Netflix/PA)
All Quiet On The Western Front: 15 years of planning and attention to detail (Netflix/PA)

Award-winning war epic All Quiet On The Western Front was a mammoth undertaking, involving more than a decade of planning and the involvement of a five-time world champion triathlete.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front in the First World War .

Producers Edward Berger and Malte Grunert said they had sought to be “meticulous” with their planning and preparation in order to maintain the film’s authenticity and a German “sensibility”.

While filming, the pair sought to create an environment that accurately captured both the physical and psychological effects of war on soldiers in the trenches.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – London
Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front (Netflix/PA)

The movie triumphed on Sunday, with a total of seven wins including best picture overall, breaking the record for a foreign language film with the highest number of Baftas.

All Quiet On The Western Front was serialised in a newspaper in 1928 and published as a book the following year.

Rights to the novel for screen adaptation were secured 15 years ago by Scottish-born athlete and filmmaker Lesley Paterson and producer Ian Stokell.

Three years ago the pair enlisted the help of German producers Berger and Grunert to bring the project to life.

Grunert said the original book – which remains the best-selling German novel of all time – had “always been important” to him, having first read it as a teenager.

He said that the production had been a “one-off-opportunity” that had to be “approached with respect”.

“That was a responsibility that I was honoured to take on and which I wanted to do justice to,” he said.

“I didn’t want to let this opportunity pass me by, the opportunity to tackle the first German-language adaptation of this unique piece.”

Berger said that the original screenplay he received from Paterson and Stokell for All Quiet On The Western Front had been “very good” but needed more of a German perspective.

“Given they are British, I needed to make it have more of a German sensibility,” he said.

“It was important to me to get the material closer to me and to make a German movie out of it, in a way that is only possible if you grew up in Germany.”

Shooting for the film was long and “extremely strenuous”, with the high-quality production budget provided by backers Netflix used to create an authentic no-man’s land, including barbed wire, bomb craters, animal carcasses and the corpses.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Producers Edward Berger and Malte Grunert (left) said they had sought to be ‘meticulous’ with their planning and preparation (Ian West/PA)

Grunert and Berger highlighted the importance of making the film as authentic as possible, with advice sought from historical experts, and checks and cross-references done on characters to maintain accuracy.

“We were meticulous. It didn’t necessarily make life easier for us, but it is an important reference. If you decide to do something correctly, there is only one right way,” Grunert said.

All Quiet On The Western Front boasts a cast of well-respected German actors including Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Bruhl although the lead of Paul Baumer is played by a newcomer, 25-year-old Felix Kammerer.

“We built a battlefield. Moving around this battlefield during filming was psychologically testing, challenging and depressing,” Grunert said.

“Not to mention, it was cold and wet and muddy. We had built a set that would physically demand everything from everyone.”

Filming took place in March and April, with inhospitable temperatures, frozen mud and snow.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – London
(Netflix/PA)

“It started to thaw as we began filming, and in no time at all we were moving around a mud bath. You could only walk on certain bits,” Grunert said.

“When we wrapped up at the end of May last year, we went home absolutely exhausted but happy. Despite all the exertion, for me, it was extraordinarily satisfying work.”

The success of 2023’s All Quiet On The Western Front follows on from previous adaptations.

The novel was first adapted as a movie in English in 1930 by Lewis Milestone, which went on to win the Oscars for best picture and best director.

Some 50 years later, a second adaptation, made for US television by Delbert Mann, won best television movie at the Golden Globes.

