Bafta winner Cate Blanchett thanks makers of Tar for ‘holding their nerve’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Bafta winner Cate Blanchett thanks makers of Tar for ‘holding their nerve’

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 10.14pm Updated: February 20 2023, 12.01am
Cate Blanchett called her performance in Tar ‘very dangerous and career ending’ as she accepted the leading actress Bafta (Ian West/PA)
Cate Blanchett called her performance in Tar ‘very dangerous and career ending’ as she accepted the leading actress Bafta (Ian West/PA)

Cate Blanchett called her performance in Tar “very dangerous and career ending” as she accepted the leading actress Bafta.

The Australian actress, 53, plays conductor Lydia Tar, who is a complicated genius who faces accusations in the psychological drama.

She thanked the producers for “holding their nerve” in making the film.

Blanchett told the Baftas ceremony on Sunday she “didn’t prepare anything” for her “extraordinary” win.

She added: “It’s been such an extraordinary year for women, as you’ve seen in those clips, all of my fellow nominees, the conversation with all of you off the screen and on the screen has been nothing short of remarkable and we know that we’re just the tip of the iceberg.

“Every year there’s idiosyncratic, remarkable performances just breaking down the myth that women’s experience is monolithic.

“So thank you to Bafta for recognising all of us, we sit in dialogue with one another.”

Blanchett beat Viola Davis in The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler in Till, Ana De Armas in Blonde, Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once to secure the win for Tar.

She also thanked Universal Pictures-based Focus Features “for being such extraordinary partners (as) this was a very dangerous and career ending, potentially, undertaking, and so thanks for holding the nerve”.

Tearfully, she added: “Thank you for everybody… it does take an army but this really does belong in part of my family, thank you so much for letting me go because this… it did take a lot and it took me away from you.

“Thank you to my mum for holding the fort and my four extraordinary children, and another man who I also love deeply but I’m not married to is (writer and director) Todd Field – I would not be standing here without you.

“You (and) every single person on set without saying it, you said check your ego at the door and let’s attempt to make something magnificent, and for that I thank you, it’s changed my life.”

Speaking afterwards in the winners’ room, Blanchett added: “The character couldn’t be further away from my own experience, but perhaps where I deeply connected with her circumstance, she’s more than a character.”

She added that Tar is “coming to the end” of her teaching and artistic cycle “and she’s about to hit 50, I’ve moved beyond 50”.

“I feel like… coming out of the pandemic, there are certain changes, creatively and personally… the only opportunity out of that devastating event is to make changes that you’ve been wanting to make for a long time.”

She added that it was “painful” being apart from husband Andrew Upton and three of her children, as a daughter was with her during filming in Berlin.

43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards – London
Cate Blanchett with Todd Field (Ian West/PA)

Although the film has been widely praised for Blanchett’s performance, American conductor Marin Alsop, 66, told the Sunday Times that the character “offended” her as a woman, a conductor and a lesbian.

Alsop added that her main issue was the portrayal of women as leaders, saying: “To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser? For me that was heartbreaking.

“I think all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction, because it’s not really about conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society.”

She also said that “so many superficial aspects of Tar seemed to align with my own personal life”, including being a lesbian married to an orchestral musician and that she does lectures at prestigious music colleges.

Blanchett previously told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she had the “utmost respect” for the “trailblazer of a musician and a conductor”.

The actress added: “It’s a very provocative film and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people.”

Responding to Alsop’s criticism that there are “many actual, documented men” that the film could have been based on, and that it felt “anti-woman”, Blanchett added: “She’s entitled to her opinion, absolutely. But it’s a meditation on power and power is genderless.”

Blanchett won leading actress previously for Blue Jasmine in 2016 and actress in a leading role in 1999 for Elizabeth.

She also took home actress in a supporting role for The Aviator in 2005. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented