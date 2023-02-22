BBC to adapt ‘Queen of Crime’ Agatha Christie’s novel Murder Is Easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC to adapt ‘Queen of Crime’ Agatha Christie’s novel Murder Is Easy

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.02am
Agatha Christie (Angus McBean/PA)
Agatha Christie (Angus McBean/PA)

Dame Agatha Christie’s classic novel Murder Is Easy will be adapted into a two-part thriller for the BBC, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The popularity of Dame Agatha’s work endures as her detective fiction, first published in the UK in the 1930s, has been adapted for the screen by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and will begin filming this summer with director Meenu Gaur at the helm.

The drama will depict England in 1954 where character Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre
Screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre (BBC/PA)

The hour-long episodes will see the villagers believe the deaths are accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again.

Director Gaur said: “I am part of the worldwide club of Agatha Christie’s fans and followers and therefore thrilled to be shaping one of her works for the screen. I was drawn to the sassy, cool, witty, and not to be messed with women of Murder Is Easy and blown away again by how delightful her characters are.”

Meanwhile, screenwriter Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said: “I’ve watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels. When I first read Murder Is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected.

“From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it. It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear.”

Dame Agatha’s great-grandson, James Prichard, who is chairman and chief executive of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “This is one of my great grandmother’s best and most disconcerting titles. Of course, murder isn’t easy. Or is it if you live in a traditional unsuspecting English village?”

Meenu Gaur
Director Meenu Gaur (BBC/PA)

Murder Is Easy is the latest in the ongoing series of Agatha Christie adaptations made by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for the BBC, following on from the acclaimed productions of And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “Agatha Christie on the BBC has become a classic combination, and in Murder Is Easy we have one of the Queen of Crime’s finest page-turners in a new adaptation that both speaks to us today and honours her incredible talent for brilliantly entertaining, skilfully-told mystery. BBC One and iPlayer viewers will be gripped.”

The thriller is produced by Mammoth Screen (part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited, and is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International.

The BBC said filming for Murder Is Easy will take place later this year and casting will be announced in due course. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer, and on BritBox International’s streaming service in the US, Canada and South Africa.

Dame Agatha’s first novel, The Mysterious Affair At Styles, introduced Belgian detective Hercule Poirot to the world when it was published in October 1920. The novel ushered in a golden age of mystery novels in the 1920s and 1930s and Dame Agatha’s tales have been published in more than 50 languages and distributed in some 100 countries.

