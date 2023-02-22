Alec Baldwin calls out New Mexico prosecutors’ ‘extraordinary’ media briefings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alec Baldwin calls out New Mexico prosecutors’ ‘extraordinary’ media briefings

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 2.00am
Alec Baldwin calls out New Mexico prosecutors’ ‘extraordinary’ media briefings (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin calls out New Mexico prosecutors’ ‘extraordinary’ media briefings (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has called out New Mexico prosecutors for their “extraordinary” media briefings after an enhancement on one of his involuntary manslaughter charges was dropped.

The actor’s legal team said that as the “legally erroneous” enhancement had been rescinded, their own previous motion to have the charge dropped was now “moot”.

Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by the DA’s office, over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Rust incident
The actor is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter (Santa Fe County Sheriff department/PA)

A firearm enhancement added to the second count, which would have made the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail, was dropped by the District Attorney’s office on Monday.

The DA said the decision had been made “in order to avoid further litigious distractions” by Baldwin and his legal team.

But in a filing to withdraw their motion on Monday, representatives for Baldwin said members of the prosecution team had “amplified the error” by giving interviews on national television.

“In light of the government’s concession that its decision to charge the enhancement was legally erroneous, the motion is now moot,” the filing read.

“Members of the prosecution team had amplified the error in the original information by repeatedly giving interviews on national television in which they erroneously claimed that the enhancement was not only applicable to Mr Baldwin, but mandatory, and that Mr Baldwin was facing an additional five years in prison as a result.

“(Our) motion clarified that the prosecutors’ basic legal error meant that Mr Baldwin faces, at most, a sentence of 18 months, and that the enhancement is entirely inapplicable.”

The DA had previously labelled Baldwin’s motion as an attempt by the actor and his “fancy attorneys” to “distract from the gross negligence”.

The withdrawal notice added that since the firearm enhancement had carried “the greatest legal penalty” it should have demanded “careful consideration by the government”.

Rust incident
Baldwin is due to appear for the first time in a US court on Friday (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department/PA)

“Instead, a spokesperson for the government immediately issued an extraordinary statement to the media characterising the motion as an ‘attempt to distract’ from the case by Mr Baldwin’s ‘fancy attorneys’,” it stated.

Baldwin is due to appear for the first time in a US court on Friday.

He also faces a separate civil lawsuit, filed on February 9 by the family of Ms Hutchins.

The family are suing Baldwin and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

