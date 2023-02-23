Emma Mackey shared ‘symbolic’ moment with friend Aimee Lou Wood at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Emma Mackey shared ‘symbolic’ moment with friend Aimee Lou Wood at Baftas

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 7.02am Updated: February 23 2023, 7.30am
Emma Mackey poses with the EE Rising Star Award at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey poses with the EE Rising Star Award at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Emma Mackey has said she shared a “symbolic” moment with “very special friend” and fellow EE Rising Star Award nominee Aimee Lou Wood at the British Academy Film Awards.

The 27-year-old actress, who scooped the EE Rising Star Award during Sunday evening’s ceremony, found fame alongside Wood in Netflix hit Sex Education.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the experience of being nominated alongside her friend and co-star, Mackey said: “We’re very, very close friends.

“So, me and Aimee, I don’t think we realised how rare it is to be nominated in a category with someone who is literally one of your key players in life.

“So, it’s pretty amazing and we were just so proud of each other.

“But we didn’t really talk about it. We were just really happy for each other.”

In 2021 Wood won the Bafta for best female comedy performance for her portrayal of Aimee Gibbs, the on-screen best friend of Mackey’s character Maeve Wiley, in Sex Education.

Mackey was nominated for the Bafta best female comedy performance in the same year.

Recalling the moment she was announced as the recipient of the EE Rising Star Award, Mackey added: “One thing I do remember is when I was walking up to the stage, I saw her (Aimee) and I was like ‘there she is!’ I found it really reassuring and just so lovely to see her face because we’d literally just wrapped on season four (of Sex Education).

“So, not to be too corny, but it felt like quite a symbolic moment for us because we’d both just finished the fourth season and we’re both doing films and we’re moving on and doing different things, and it just felt like a really powerful moment and I just love her to bits and she’s a very special person to me. So it meant a lot.”

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
Aimee Lou Wood (Ian West/PA)

Mackey and Wood were nominated in the category, which shines a light on the acting world’s latest stars, alongside Naomi Ackie, who recently portrayed Whitney Houston in musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Woman King’s Sheila Atim and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’s Daryl McCormack.

The Baftas category is the only one to be voted for by the public and previous winners include Lashana Lynch, Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Mackey also revealed that she met a number of famous faces while attending the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre.

“Colin Farrell said congratulations and Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett, so it was really lovely,” she told PA.

“Emma Thompson was there, and she’s such a brilliant person and so much more eloquent in accepting awards.

“I think my parents actually named me after her, not to put too fine a point on it, but I think genuinely that was a thing.

“I probably should have told her that and I kind of regret that I didn’t, although that might have been quite intense.

“But there were just so many people that I look up to, in quite a genuine way. I’m still learning to go up to people and tell them that I admire them because I don’t want to seem desperate or whatever.

“But it’s such a lovely thing when people say nice things, so I’m sort of learning that actually it isn’t that big of a deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Emma Mackey poses with the EE Rising Star Award at the 76th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented