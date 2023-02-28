Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal among stars nominated at Olivier Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the stars nominated for top gongs at this year’s Olivier Theatre Awards.

Killing Eve’s Comer received a best actress nod for her critically acclaimed one-woman play Prima Facie, while Mescal is up for best actor for his role in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire. Both are first-time nominees.

Leading the pack with nine nominations is My Neighbour Totoro, a new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film.

🤩 We’re absolutely delighted to be nominated for NINE @OlivierAwards 💚 Congratulations to all the nominees – we can’t wait for the ceremony on Sunday 2 April ✨ #OlivierAwards #FindYourSpirit pic.twitter.com/NN6tlHBbcf — My Neighbour Totoro (@totoro_show) February 28, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company version of the production received nods in categories including best entertainment or comedy play, best director and best original score.

Its lead Mei Mac is nominated for best actress, but will face tough competition from Comer as well as Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

In the male category, Mescal will go up against David Tennant for Good, Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which is set in Sheffield and premiered in the city in 2019 before transferring to London this year, is the most nominated musical with eight nods including best new musical and best director.

David Tennant is nominated in the best actor category for his role in Good (Ian West/PA)

It was also recognised in the best actress in a musical category for its lead Faith Omole, who will compete against Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit.

The best actor in a musical category will see Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit, Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye and Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! go head to head.

Newly transferred to the West End after sell-out runs on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is one of the most nominated shows this year with seven nods, including best musical revival.

Following closely behind with six nominations each are A Streetcar Named Desire, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Band’s Visit, the musical adapted from the eponymous Israeli film.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is among the first-time nominees (Ian West/PA)

It is a big year for first-time acting nominations with 27 people receiving their first nod, including Comer, Mescal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Caroline Quentin, Sharon Small and Anjana Vasan.

Creative first-time nominees include fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for his self-titled Fashion Freak Show at the Roundhouse.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-chief executives of the Society of London Theatre and executive producers of the Olivier Awards, said: “We would like to congratulate all the nominees for the Olivier Awards with Mastercard 2023.

“It is incredible to see such a diverse range of people honoured for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

“We have no doubt this year’s event will be the ultimate celebration of theatre and are anticipating showstopping performances and an electric atmosphere.”

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham will host the Olivier Awards ceremony on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall.