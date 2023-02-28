Loose Women launches Body Stories campaign with ‘powerful, joyful’ photo shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Loose Women launches Body Stories campaign with ‘powerful, joyful’ photo shoot

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 7.31pm
Loose Women will be presenting Body Stories as part of International Women’s Day (Yolanda Y Liou/ITV/PA)
Loose Women will be presenting Body Stories as part of International Women’s Day (Yolanda Y Liou/ITV/PA)

Loose Women panellists including Dame Kelly Holmes, Judi Love and Gloria Hunniford will share their own stories as part of the ITV show’s Body Stories campaign for International Women’s Day.

The group, which also includes Carol McGiffin, Katie Piper and Sophie Morgan, have taken part in a photo shoot celebrating their various body shapes in a bid to help viewers feel represented and body confident.

Marking the annual celebration, a Loose Women special will air on Wednesday March 8 “continuing the campaign’s pledge to lead the conversation on the issues affecting women’s body confidence today”.

Taiwan-born photographer Yolanda Y Liou has captured the panellists dressed in a variety of pastel hues.

Her previous work, often exploring body image and confidence, has been shown in the National Portrait Gallery, and was shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize.

During the special, McGiffin will speak about living with breast cancer and undergoing a mastectomy, while Hunniford will discuss the need to see older women in the media and Love will speak about the importance of seeing different body types represented.

Disability campaigner Sophie Morgan will also share her story of body acceptance and how she has adapted to life with a disability.

Loose Women’s first Body Stories launched in 2017 with unedited pictures of the panellists, shot by singer and celebrity photographer Bryan Adams.

National Comedy Awards 2023 – London
Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

Since then, the campaign has tackled a range of topics, from photo editing to social media filters.

A Loose Women survey of 2,000 UK women over 18, conducted in February 2023, suggests six in 10 still do not think there is enough body diversity in the media.

Although almost half (42%) think representation has improved in the past five years, they agree there is still a long way to go.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign was originally launched in 2017 to inspire and promote body confidence for all of our viewers.

“We are so proud that it is returning for International Women’s Day with a powerful, joyful shoot and an equally powerful message on the importance of celebrating and seeing body diversity.”

Photographer Liou said: “I feel really grateful to be part of creating this wonderful campaign, to celebrate all different body types.

“Working with these amazing women was such a joyful experience and whilst they all have very different stories, what they have in common is that they fully embrace who they are.

“The courage and energy of turning every obstacle into something glorious and the love of life that they share is truly inspirational.”

A campaign promo premiered on ITV1 on Tuesday evening with presenter and burns victims activist Piper heard saying: “Change doesn’t happen from one person, it happens from a group of people who have the same passion.”

Double-Olympic champion Dame Kelly adds: “For me it’s about being comfortable with who I am. We all deserve to live the life we want to live.”

The Loose Women Body Stories special airs on Wednesday March 8 at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented