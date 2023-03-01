Details of Netflix’s upcoming Stranger Things play revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Details of Netflix’s upcoming Stranger Things play revealed

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 11.01am Updated: March 1 2023, 2.17pm
The play Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been announced by Netflix (Netflix/PA)
More information has been revealed about the upcoming play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Set more than 20 years before the events of Netflix’s hit science fiction horror drama series, the 2023 production in London’s West End will following existing characters Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel when they were younger.

The new play is written by Stranger Things TV series writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry and directed by The Crown’s Stephen Daldry with co-director Prima Facie’s Justin Martin.

On Wednesday, the producers said the new story will open in 1959 in Hawkins as a young Hopper’s car fails to start, Newby’s sister does not take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado tries to graduate and leave.

Teasing the new play, the producers said a new student, Creel arrives, and his family find “a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach” as the beginning of Stranger Things “may hold the key to the end”.

Matt and Ross Duffer, who are the creators, directors and executive producers of the Netflix series, said: “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things.

“We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London.”

It is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions as Duffer Brothers act as creative producers and Stranger Things producer 21 Laps serve as associate producers.

Sonia Friedman, whose company produced the hit play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, said London will host the “incredible story” for now as a “world class creative team” builds on the Duffer Brothers “boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences”.

The Crown Season 2 Premiere – London
Stephen Daldry directs Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Ian West/PA)

Greg Lombardo, VP Live Experiences for Netflix said: “Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production.”

During the streaming giant’s series – which has run for four seasons – police chief Hopper was played by David Harbour, Sean Astin took on the role of Radioshack manager Newby and Jamie Campbell Bower and Raphael Luce portrayed Creel.

Fans can register for ticket access to Stranger Things: The First Shadow – which is based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne and Trefry – here www.strangerthingsonstage.com.

Details of when tickets will go on sale in the spring will be announced next month.

The play will open in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

