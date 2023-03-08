Cara Delevingne joined 12-step programme as lifestyle was not ‘sustainable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cara Delevingne joined 12-step programme as lifestyle was not 'sustainable'

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 4.07pm Updated: March 8 2023, 4.46pm
Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)
Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

Cara Delevingne has said she has joined a 12-step programme and admitted “sometimes you need a reality check”, while reflecting on her recent decision to go sober.

The 30-year-old model and actress found fame as the face of luxury British fashion house Burberry in 2011.

Speaking to British Vogue, Delevingne said: “Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff.

“This time I realised that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that.”

Delevingne acknowledged a series of images that were taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last year and spoke about how they encouraged her to consider sobriety.

“It’s heart-breaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, okay, I don’t look well,” she said.

Delevingne added: “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

After celebrating her 30th birthday last summer, Delevingne said the milestone encouraged her to reassess the way she was living her life.

“I always kind of knew that things were going to have to be different in my 30s, because the way that I was living was not sustainable,” she said.

Having found fame as a model, Delevingne branched into acting with a minor role in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She later went on to secure leading roles in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

Looking back on her career, Delevingne said: “If you have problems going into this industry, they will only get magnified and exacerbated.

“There is nothing about it that makes it better.”

Delevingne also spoke candidly about her her mother’s struggle with addiction and how she previously dealt with it, saying: “For a long time, I didn’t really put myself in her shoes.

“I just needed someone to be angry at and I was angry at her, but it wasn’t her fault…

“The way that addiction took my mother from me was brutal, and it was brutal for her too.”

The full interview with Cara Delevingne is available in British Vogue now.

