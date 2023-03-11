Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova recreates Marilyn Monroe’s movie classic pose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova recreates Marilyn Monroe’s movie classic pose

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 12.04am
Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington (The TCB Group/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington (The TCB Group/PA)

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has described Marilyn Monroe as an “absolute icon” and her life-long “inspiration” as she recreated the actress’ famous pose from The Seven Year Itch.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom dancer, 33, mimicked the scene from the 1955 feature, in which Monroe’s white dress blows up as she stands above a subway grate in New York City.

The image made headlines at the time and has become one of the most recognisable in film history.

Nadiya Bychkova recreating Marilyn Monroe’s image from The Seven Year Itch (Steven Howard for The TCB Group/PA)

Bychkova posed for the image during preparations for her upcoming show, Once Upon A Time, which sees her teaming up with fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington, and includes a section where she takes to the stage as the Hollywood great in tribute.

She told the PA new agency Monroe had been an “inspiration” to her as a child.

The dancer added: “I think she is an absolute icon. She was the one back then that changed so many things in so many industries – as an actress, as a fashion icon, as a singer as well.

“Some people say she didn’t really sing much but actually I think she used to be an incredible singer as well. She didn’t get enough credit for it. In my eyes she was just incredible – she was fun, she was so talented.

“Somehow since I was a little girl she was definitely my inspiration and this was an incredible moment for me in my show to recreate something that meant so much to me. And we went full on with it.”

The tribute will see Bychkova, best known for her ballroom and Latin skills, singing I Wanna Be Loved By You, which was famously performed by Monroe in the 1959 farce Some Like It Hot.

Bychkova described turning her hand to singing as a “big challenge”.

She added that she “wanted to push myself somewhere else and it was a perfect opportunity to try and sing”.

Bychkova took singing lessons in preparation and added: “It’s going to be a great little part of our show.”

Once Upon A Time is the Bychkova and Widdrington’s first headline tour together and showcases their respective journeys “from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions” and stars of Strictly.

The 36-show UK tour begins in Portsmouth on March 27 and ends in Dartford on May 7, including additional matinee performances in various locations.

Tickets are on sale at www.nadiyaandkai.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented