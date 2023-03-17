Danny Dyer and Mary Berry join Comic Relief line-up in The Traitors parody

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Dyer and Dame Mary Berry will appear in a parody of The Traitors during Friday night’s Comic Relief show, the BBC has confirmed.

Pop vocalists Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson will also deliver musical performances of their new singles during the broadcast from Salford.

Comic Relief 2023 will see AJ Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

Tom Grennan will perform his new single (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Traitors sketch will see Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant, Rosie Jones and contestants Maddy and Wilf from series one gather for a roundtable.

In a twist, the show’s host Claudia Winkleman will be played by Dawn French before the true traitor is revealed to viewers.

Grennan will sing his single You Are Not Alone, while Swedish singer Larsson will be performing her new track Can’t Tame Her.

The cast of Mrs Doubtfire The Musical will also deliver their first UK performance of Make Me A Woman from the new stage show.

David Tennant is one of the hosts this year (BBC/PA)

The BBC also confirmed Kylie Minogue will appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

The pop superstar and her live agent, played by Tanya Moodie, arrive at haunted Button House to see if it is a suitable concert venue, shocking the supernatural inhabitants.

It was previously announced that Sir Tony Robinson will return as the character of Baldrick to read a bedtime story and Dermot O’Leary will team up with Jamie Demetriou’s Stath Charalambos from Stath Lets Flats for a sketch.

The Comic Relief night of TV will air on Friday from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.