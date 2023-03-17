Louis Tomlinson: For a long time I felt like I had a lot to prove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louis Tomlinson: For a long time I felt like I had a lot to prove

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.00am Updated: March 17 2023, 8.51am
Louis Tomlinson: For a long time I felt like I had a lot to prove (Ian Weest/PA)
Louis Tomlinson says that for a long time he felt like he “had a lot to prove” but has now “gotten over that idea in my head”.

The former One Direction member said there had been times when he had been “swimming against the tide” but was “proud” of what he had achieved.

The singer-songwriter attended the red carpet premiere for his new documentary, All Of Those Voices, in London on Thursday.

The film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Tomlinson’s life and career through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind the scenes access to his sell-out 2022 world tour.

The former One Direction singer attended the red carpet premiere for his new documentary, All Of Those Voices, in London on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

“When I watch this film it definitely makes me feel really proud because, you know, at times I have been swimming against the tide or life has been a little bit difficult, more challenging,” he told the PA news agency.

“And as a whole that gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

Tomlinson was joined at the premiere by fellow One Direction member Liam Payne, which he said “means the world”.

Tomlinson’s fellow One Direction member Liam Payne (Ian West/PA)

“Everyone’s always really supportive. We’re all really, really busy and that’s why I wasn’t sure that any of them would be able to make it,” he said.

He added that the film and the past year, which saw the release of his second studio album Faith In The Future, was “definitely a real milestone for me in my career”.

“For a long time it felt like I had a lot to prove, I do think I’ve gotten over that idea in my head now,” he said.

Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of All Of Those Voices at Cineworld in London (Ian West/PA)

“For me, it’s super cliche, but it’s just about being the best artist I can be for my fans because they’re the reason I can put on stuff like this.”

All Of Those Voices explores Tomlinson’s journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.

In 2019, Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after his mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

His film will screen in cinemas worldwide from Wednesday March 22.

