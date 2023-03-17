The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins family at exhibition opening in London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ronnie Wood was joined by his sons and wife Sally at an exhibition launch in London on Thursday night.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 75, was among the attendees at Maddox Gallery in Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill.

The event marked the opening of Partners In Time by Coco Davez, a solo exhibition featuring a series of faceless portraits of famous couples.

Ronnie, Sally and Jesse Wood at Maddox Gallery (Ryan O’Donoghue for Maddox Gallery/PA)

Wood, who wore a grey suit jacket featuring psychedelic patterning, posed for pictures with actress and theatre producer Sally, who opted for a colourful blouse and pink jacket.

The musician’s sons Jesse, from his first marriage to Krissy Findlay, and Tyrone, from his second marriage to Jo Wood, were also in attendance.

Guests drank English sparkling wine by Gusbourne.

Veteran rocker Wood enjoys a parallel career in the art world and his works have been displayed around the world.

In June last year, he celebrated his 75th birthday with the Stones as they opened their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, Spain.

Partners In Time by Coco Davez is open until April 23.