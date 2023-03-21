Fearne Cotton reveals she is ‘enamoured’ by Usain Bolt and other athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fearne Cotton reveals she is ‘enamoured’ by Usain Bolt and other athletes

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 10.50pm
Fearne Cotton with her award for Podcast of the Year at the Visionary Arts Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)
Fearne Cotton with her award for Podcast of the Year at the Visionary Arts Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)

Fearne Cotton has revealed she is “enamoured” by Usain Bolt and other professional athletes.

The 41-year-old presenter and host of the Happy Place podcast discussed the individuals that inspire her while attending the Visionary Arts Awards on Tuesday evening.

Cotton, who won the award for podcast of the year, told the PA news agency: “I like anyone that does really well at what they do with with a lot of work and effort involved.

Visionary Arts Awards media call
Fearne Cotton with her award for Podcast of the Year at the Visionary Arts Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)

“So there’s many people that I look up to in the broadcasting world and in radio, but also, I’m really intrigued by athletes because of the amount of effort and time they have to put into what they do.

“And I’m always fascinated watching sporting documentaries, so me and my son just the other night watched Usain Bolt one, again, because we were just enamoured by his amazing dedication.

“So anyone that is the best at what they do, I’m just intrigued by them and massively inspired.”

The awards, which were hosted by TV presenter and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestant Scarlette Douglas, celebrate social impact through popular culture, entertainment, media and the arts.

Speaking at the awards show, which took place at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, 36-year-old Douglas shared her admiration for model and activist Naomi Campbell, who was awarded the Visionary Legacy Honour for her influential career spanning more than four decades.

Visionary Arts Awards media call
Naomi Campbell at the Visionary Arts Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)

She told PA: “Naomi Campbell is incredible. She has been going for the longest time, and she still manages to reinvent herself, yet stay authentic to who she is, and she’s never changed.

“And I think as a black woman as well, there’ll have been so many times that she’s been called an angry black woman or something negative, and actually, she’s just true to who she is.

“And that means that she’s helped pave the way for other black women that are doing what they do best, and don’t want to take any nonsense.

“And I think it’s important that we can learn to speak up and not be labelled with you’re an angry black woman, actually, you’re assertive, and you know what it is that you want, and because you’ve worked hard to get where you are, you deserve to have that.

“So I’m so excited to be sharing the stage with her tonight and to actually be able to honour her, and I think I’m going to have to get a selfie.”

