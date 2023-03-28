Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 heads to auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nissan Skyline GT-R made famous by its appearance in Fast & Furious 4 with the late Paul Walker behind the wheel is set to go under the hammer at auction next month.

Due to be auctioned off in a dedicated standalone online auction hosted by Bonhams on April 28, the R34 GT-R was specially customised by Daryl Alison of Kaizo Industries to Walker’s “personal specification”, according to Bonhams, and it is in this guise that it is currently offered.

The GT-R features a range of upgraded parts (Bonhams/PA)

Walker, who starred in a number of the Fast & Furious movies, died in November 2013 at the age of 40 following a collision in a Porsche Carrera GT.

Special features for the Nissan include a custom roll cage, a dashboard-mounted PC and custom OMP racing bucket seats which remain in Walker’s seat position to this day.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged engine which was given a Turbonetics intercooler for even better performance.

The seat is still in Walker’s position (Bonhams/PA)

On the outside, the GT-R was given Volk Racing RE30 wheels and an upgraded Nismo NE-1 exhaust.

At Walker’s request, the car was also de-stickered, with many of the car’s vinyls and decorations removed leaving the Bayside Blue Skyline exterior colour unspoilt.

Paul Walker arriving for the premiere of Fast and Furious 6 at the Empire Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

The GT-R was heavily featured in the Fast & Furious 4 movie, which premiered in 2009, with scenes seeing it tear through the streets of Los Angeles – though many of the action sequences were conducted with one of six “stunt” Skyline cars, with a body of one car mounted onto an off-road dune buggy to enable it to conduct extreme jumps.

The GT-R will be auctioned off in its own standalone event (Bonhams/PA)

The film star GT-R is being offered following long-term museum display and comes accompanied by a copy of the Universal Pictures rental contract. Bonhams says that an estimate is available “on request”.

The auction will go live on Friday, April 28 before closing a week later on Friday, May 5 and the GT-R can be viewed at Motorworld in Munich until April 26.