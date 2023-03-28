James Bond star heads up new family on EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bond star heads up new family on EastEnders

By Press Association
New EastEnders family the Knights (BBC/PA)
New EastEnders family the Knights (BBC/PA)

Colin Salmon is set to be introduced to EastEnders as part of a new family alongside Absolutely Fabulous star Harriet Thorpe, Strictly Come Dancing finalist Molly Rainford and actress Francesca Henry.

The British actor, best known for his role as MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, will play “tough-talking and fiercely protective” father-of-two George Knight, the BBC said.

The 60-year-old said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of George Knight. I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman, having been born in the East End myself.

“I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy.”

Mortal Engines World Premiere – London
James Bond star Colin Salmon will play George Knight in EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

Following the disappearance of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and the Panesar family are vying to join forces with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to run the Queen Victoria pub.

However, Linda is secretly teaming up with her “larger-than-life” mother, Elaine Peacock (Thorpe), who will be bringing her new partner George Knight (Salmon) and his two daughters Gina (Henry) and Anna (Rainford) to Albert Square.

Thorpe, 65, said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Elaine, who is an ultimate matriarch with a huge and vivid personality with a heart of gold who takes no prisoners and fights with all she’s got, but has a vulnerable side that she only shows a select few.

“The Vic needs strong women running it, and I want to honour the incredible, iconic queens who define EastEnders since the beginning.

“The entire company is a dream come true to work with, full of support, laughs, and creativity, with the warmest welcome from day one.

“The East End is where my family started out, so for me this feels like coming home!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Molly Rainford was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/PA)

TV presenter, singer and actress Rainford, known for playing Nova Jones on CBBC, said: “I’m super-excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders.”

The 22-year-old added: “It’s such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it’s an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival.

“I’ve already met a few familiar faces from my time on Strictly and I can’t wait to meet and be a part of the EastEnders family.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Henry, who starred in A Discovery Of Witches, said: “I wish I could tell younger me that one day I would be joining the show that I watched religiously every night with my grandma.

“It’s very surreal and a true privilege to be trusted to bring Gina to the Square, and to be a part of such an exciting, tight-knit new family.”

The Knight family will appear in Walford with their beloved Chihuahua Tyson in scenes set to air on-screen in early summer, the BBC said.

The Knight family
The Knight family will join EastEnders in scenes set to air in early summer (BBC/PA)

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said EastEnders is “thrilled” to welcome the “hugely talented” group of actors “who will be immediately thrown into the heart of the Square”.

He added: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

“George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a landlady who knows just how to have fun.

“The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister Anna is fun, loveable and big-hearted – but don’t under-estimate her.

“George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh start the Knights are looking for.”

