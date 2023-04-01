D&D sets itself apart from Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones, says director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

D&D sets itself apart from Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones, says director

By Press Association
Director John Francis Daley (Jack Plunkett/PA)
Director John Francis Daley (Jack Plunkett/PA)

The co-director of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has compared the film with Star Wars but said it “definitely” sets itself apart from fantasy series The Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones.

The heist comedy sees Star Trek actor Chris Pine in the main role as a bard called Edgin Darvis who tries to look after his daughter Kira, played by Avatar: The Way Of Water actress Chloe Coleman.

Michelle Rodriguez, who starred in The Fast And The Furious films, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, I Am Not Okay With This actress Sophia Lillis and Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant are also among the cast.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Daisy Head (Ian West/PA)

Asked how the film serves both fans and those who have not played D&D, co-director John Francis Daley told the PA news agency: “It was definitely the mandate as we were making it because we couldn’t make a film for any one of those two groups.

“It had to be cohesive and work on multiple levels and I think the way that we approached it was by not bogging down the audience with a ton of proper nouns and expecting them to know what was going on when we introduce them to the world.

“So it’s really kind of parcelling out the information and the context of this world in a way that felt natural, in the same way that the first Star Wars, you have no idea what’s going on politically in this world.

“You just can relate to the singular character of Luke Skywalker, and then the people that he meets along the way, and that was kind of our (philosophy).”

D&D started off as a tabletop game in the 1970s, where players would take the role of fantasy characters.

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant at the UK premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (Ian West/PA)

The fantasy content was adapted into a video game series called Neverwinter Nights, based in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting, and the 2000 film Dungeons & Dragons, starring Jeremy Irons.

Mr Daley also spoke about the importance of telling the story through a comedic lens.

He told PA: “It’s baked into D&D, it’s what makes it so different from anything in the fantasy space.

“There was always a sense of whimsy when it was being created, even 50 years ago, you look at the creatures, the gelatinous cube, do you think that was an entirely serious creation?

“So we were just kind of embracing the bizarre nature of this world and it allowed us to make something that definitely sets itself apart from The Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented