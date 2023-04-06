Husband of Dame Deborah James: She had done everything she could hope to achieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband of Dame Deborah James: She had done everything she could hope to achieve

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James’ widower Sebastien Bowen (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Dame Deborah James' widower Sebastien Bowen (BBC Breakfast/PA)

The husband of Dame Deborah James said she died in “one of the best ways you could have hoped to die with this terrible disease”, in his first broadcast interview.

Dame Deborah, known by her social media handle Bowelbabe and a presenter of the You, Me And The Big C podcast, died last June at the age of 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer five years previously.

In a pre-recorded interview shared on BBC Breakfast, Sebastien Bowen spoke of her death for the first time publicly.

He said: “It was just such a difficult, difficult time. It’s difficult to articulate how hard it really was.

“I think she died in probably one of the best ways that you could have hoped to die with this terrible disease.

“She died surrounded by her mother, her father, her sister, me, all of us holding her hand, being there for her.

“It was as much as it can be, the first time I’ve ever seen someone pass away, but I think there was a peace to it. She had done everything she could hope to achieve.

“She was surrounded by everyone who loved her, what else can you hope for really?”

Deborah James documentary
Dame Deborah James from a BBC Storyville special that was filmed in the last months of her life (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 at the age of 35 and became an outspoken campaigner, encouraging people to check for signs of the often deadly disease.

Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.

She worked to establish the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which has raised more than £11 million.

Dame Deborah’s 13-year-old daughter Eloise described the money raised as “mind-blowing”, while her son Hugo, 15, said: “It’s unbelievable to be honest.

“It’s just amazing to think, first of all the legacy that it is, and then second of all, the amount that could be achieved with this £11 million is I think beyond what anyone could realise at this point.”

Mr Bowen said there is a “strong underlying driver” to prevent the disease affecting other families.

He said: “Let’s do everything we possibly can, be it through funding research, be it through awareness, be it through this interview.

“I’m not someone who’s a particularly public person, I’m much more on the private side, but this is important that we kind of remind people to look after themselves, to check their poo as Deborah would always say.

“Hopefully, all of us working together, all the charities working together with more public awareness, will be able to, maybe not defeat bowel cancer, but at least change the odds that people will have.”

Mr Bowen also spoke about family life since the death of Dame Deborah.

He said: “I remember I said it on the day of the funeral, if we can get through this together, I think we can get through anything.

“That’s kind of stuck with us and so we’re a pretty strong unit, I like to think. When we’re together, we feel a little bit, not invincible, but definitely we’ve got each other’s back.”

Shortly before her death, Deborah was made a dame by the now Prince of Wales.

The BBC is set to air a documentary about the cancer campaigner featuring intimate footage dating right up until the final weeks of her life.

The 80-minute film, titled Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words, will draw on previously unseen mobile phone footage, her collection of TikTok videos and voice notes, Instagram posts, podcast audio and family videos.

