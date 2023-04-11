Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged after they shared new social media posts showing a ring on her left hand.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday with the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi which has led to fans speculating about their marriage.

The black and white picture showed the couple dressed in white clothing and smiling while they hugged with Brown wearing a ring.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, British actress Brown wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The fourth digit on the left hand is often reserved for a wedding or engagement band.

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in colour in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “Forever” with a love heart emoji.

A follow-up image showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.

Brown rose to fame as Eleven in the 1980s-set science-fiction series Stranger Things on Netflix and has gone on to play Enola Holmes in the streaming giant’s film of the same name and its sequel.

While playing the teenage sister of the famous fictional Victorian detective, she solves crimes and also stars opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, while their mother is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Brown’s other acting parts include 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and a sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021.

Actor Bongiovi’s parents are Dorothea Hurley and Bon Jovi, the frontman of the rock band of the same name which is known for the 1980s hits Livin’ On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name.

In an 2022 interview with Man About Town magazine, Bongiovi said he thinks he will “leave” music to his father as there is “really no following” him and acting speaks to him more.

He appeared with Brown at various red carpet events last year including the Baftas at the Albert Hall in London in March, the Stranger Things season four premiere in New York City in May and the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City in October.

Bongiovi has also regularly been sharing pictures with the actress on his social media page since October 2021.