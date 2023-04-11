Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi social media posts spark engagement rumours

By Press Association
Fans have speculated that Millie Bobby Brown is getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi (the couple pictured together) after they shared new social media posts. (Ian West/PA)
Fans have speculated that Millie Bobby Brown is getting engaged to Jake Bongiovi (the couple pictured together) after they shared new social media posts. (Ian West/PA)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged after they shared new social media posts showing a ring on her left hand.

Stranger Things star Brown, 19, posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday with the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi which has led to fans speculating about their marriage.

The black and white picture showed the couple dressed in white clothing and smiling while they hugged with Brown wearing a ring.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, British actress Brown wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The fourth digit on the left hand is often reserved for a wedding or engagement band.

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in colour in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “Forever” with a love heart emoji.

A follow-up image showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.

Brown rose to fame as Eleven in the 1980s-set science-fiction series Stranger Things on Netflix and has gone on to play Enola Holmes in the streaming giant’s film of the same name and its sequel.

While playing the teenage sister of the famous fictional Victorian detective, she solves crimes and also stars opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, while their mother is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Brown’s other acting parts include 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and a sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021.

Actor Bongiovi’s parents are Dorothea Hurley and Bon Jovi, the frontman of the rock band of the same name which is known for the 1980s hits Livin’ On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name.

In an 2022 interview with Man About Town magazine, Bongiovi said he thinks he will “leave” music to his father as there is “really no following” him and acting speaks to him more.

He appeared with Brown at various red carpet events last year including the Baftas at the Albert Hall in London in March, the Stranger Things season four premiere in New York City in May and the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City in October.

Bongiovi has also regularly been sharing pictures with the actress on his social media page since October 2021.

